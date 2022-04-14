The United States government has said Nigeria’s National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) did not carry out its core mandates of investigating cases of human rights violations as it ought to in 2021.

The government-funded commission played more advisory, training, and advocacy roles during the year, according to the 2021 annual Country Reports on Human Rights Practices released on Tuesday by the U.S. Department of State.

“The commission is mandated to investigate allegations of human rights abuses and publishes periodic reports detailing its findings, including torture and poor prison conditions, but served more in an advisory, training, and advocacy role”, the report said.

It added there were no reports of the NHRC’s prior investigations leading to accountability, despite the powers conferred on the agency to enforce damages awarded to plaintiffs.

“The law establishes the National Human Rights Commission as an independent non-judicial mechanism for the promotion and protection of human rights. The law provides for recognition and enforcement of damages awarded to plaintiffs, but it was unclear whether this happened,” the report stated.

NHRC faults report

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday, the NHRC, through its official in charge of public affairs, Fatima Agwai-Mohammed, described the report’s claim about the commission as untrue.

“Not true pls, let them get updated with our activities,” she said.

True or false?

Enforcement of rights has always been a daunting challenge for the NHRC due to under-funding, and limited powers to enforce its recommendations, among other constraints, the commission contends with.

Most times, the commission relies on other relevant government agencies, including the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, the police, and others to enforce its reports.

For instance, in 2021, the year under review in the U.S. government’s report, the #EndSARS panel set up by the commission to probe cases of police brutality continued its sittings which started in 2020 but have yet to bring any erring police officer to book.

The proceedings of the panel planned to be concluded within six months, have now dragged on for over 16 months, primarily due to lack of funding.

While the panel has concluded hearing on many petitions and recommended monetary compensations to the complainants, the NHRC has not been able to provide the cash to the beneficiaries.

The commission similarly conducted a hearing on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) cases in different parts of the country last year. The commission’s Presidential Panel of Investigation on SGBV heard over 230 cases.

While the panel had issued its report, nothing has yet to be heard about the implementation.

Earlier on June 3, 2019, the commission submitted the report of its Special Presidential Panel on the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) which probed cases of human rights violations committed by SARS operatives to President Muhammadu Buhari.

About 35 operatives of the now-disbanded police unit were indicted for various forms of rights violations, including killings, and recommended for either prosecution or various degrees of administrative and disciplinary actions. The panel also recommended various amounts of monetary compensations to victims or surviving relatives of slain persons.

But no action was taken on the report or its recommendations until the #EndSARS protest against police brutality broke out in October 2020.

The NHRC, in the wake of the raging protest, took advantage of the momentum of the time to bring the report to the fore.

NHRC’s executive secretary, Tony Ojukwu, led a delegation to submit the list of the 35 indicted operatives of SARS to the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, and police authorities for prosecution and appropriate disciplinary actions.

But to date, there has been no record of any action taken against the indicted persons or compensations paid to victims as recommended in the report.

Little success

But on a few occasions, the commission has recorded successes in ensuring the payment of compensation to victims of rights violations.

In April 2014, the NHRC held the Nigerian Army in what was called “the unlawful killing” of eight squatters in the Apo District of the Federal Capital Territory in September 2013.

The federal government paid a total of N135million compensation to the victims and their families in April 2018.

Advertisements



But there has been no record of any erring security personnel prosecuted or sanctioned based on NHRC’s report.

With only one out of many reports of the NHRC being enforced, it is clear that the agency has been more of an advisory body than a right enforcer.

Other points from the U.S. government’s report

The U.S. government report covered many issues including, corruption and accountability, right violations like unlawful and arbitrary killings by both government and non-state actors; forced disappearances by the government, terrorists, and criminal groups; torture and cases of cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment by the government and terrorist groups, among other violations.

The U.S. government’s report stated that in 2021, the year under review, there were reports that the military threatened non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and humanitarian organisations after aid provided by these organisations purportedly reached insurgent groups.

It added that the state governments accused international NGOs of profiting from the conflict and aiding and abetting the insurgencies and as a result suspend their operations.

“In April the government ordered the international NGO Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development to suspend operations after it reportedly carried out firearm training in Borno State,” the report said.

It added that domestic and international human rights groups in Nigeria operated and published their findings without government restriction.

It further said the government occasionally cooperated and reacted, but generally, “either disregarded claims, did not provide a substantive response, or did not make any investigations public.”