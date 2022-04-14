The House of Representatives has exonerated the oil marketers accused of importing adulterated fuel into the country

The lower chamber cleared Duke Oil, MRS Oil and Gas, Oando Oil and Emadeb, Energy/Hyde/AY Maikifi/Britannia-U Consortium, noting that they did not commit any offence.

The House had earlier asked the NNPC Limited to suspend the four oil companies from the importation of PMS and other products pending the outcome of the investigation.

The decision to exonerate the oil marketers followed the consideration of the report of the Committee on Petroleum (Downstream) by the Committee of the Whole.

The committee recommended that the marketers did not commit any crime because they were exonerated by the NNPC Limited.

Two weeks ago, the lower chamber rejected this same report because it did not address the fate of those that imported the adulterated fuel into the country. Therefore, the House ruled that the committee should rework the report.

Background to adulterated fuel

In February, the government had detected a high quantity of methanol in a batch of PMS imported into the country. The attempt to recall the products led to fuel scarcity across the country.

NNPC Limited, which coordinates the government’s direct sale and direct purchase fuel policy, listed the four oil marketers for the importation of the adulterated fuel. However, MRS dismissed the claim by NNPC Limited, stating that NNPC Limited is the sole importer of PMS.

In another twist, Emadeb, Energy/Hyde/AY Maikifi Consortium also accused Britannia-U of importing the fuel on behalf of NNPC Limited.

It was expected that the intervention of the House would end the accusation and counter-accusation trailing the importation of the contaminated products.

When the Group Managing Director of NNPC Limited, Mele Kyari, appeared before the investigative panel, he said the marketers had refused to bear the liability for importing the methanol contaminated fuel.

Mr Kyari said the marketers claimed they imported the specification requested by the country. He added that Nigeria does not test for methanol.

New recommendations

The Committee made seven recommendations to the House. It asked the Standard Organisation of Nigeria to include the test for methanol for future imports.

NNPC Limited was also asked to ensure a local supply of 90 million litres of PMS for local consumption.

The others are:

“That the Hon. Minister of Petroleum Resources should expedite action for completion of the rehabilitation work and ensure upgrading of the major refineries at Warri, Port Harcourt and Kaduna to meet AFRI5 Specification to boost local refining and reduce over-dependence on imported PMS into Nigeria to avert reoccurrence.

“Minister of State, Petroleum Resources should initiate the adoption of the 2017 PMS Standard (NIS 116:2017) as approved by the Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) which include testing for Methanol for future importation of the product into the country to mitigate reoccurrence.

“The Federal Government should position the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) to implement its mandate to the latter by subjecting all imported white Petroleum and other products to the Offshore conformity assessment and also resume routine quality control of them and other products imported into the country at our various Seaports, Airports and Borders throughout Nigeria as shrined in the Standards Organisation of Nigeria enabling Act of 2015. This will finally address the reoccurrence of the importation of off-specification PMS and other substandard goods into Nigeria;

“Based on the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited exoneration, the Four(4) Oil Marketers/Importers (Duke Oil, MRS Oil and Gas, Oando Oil and Emadeb, Energy/Hyde/AY Maikifi/Britannia-U Consortium) did not commit any offence, therefore not recommended for suspension;

‘The Federal Government is to note that the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) mandate is also specifically enshrined in item 62 (d) of Part I of the Second Schedule (Exclusive Legislative List), to the 1999 Constitution;

“The Regulatory Authority in this case Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) should ensure proper housekeeping by working with Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) in ensuring water is drained regularly out of the tanks in the Tank Farms, Tankers (trucks) and underground tanks at the service stations;

“The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited shall maintain local supply and distribution of 90 Million litres daily across the country until normalcy is restored.

The recommendations were adopted without any objection by the members of the House.

