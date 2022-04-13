Three collapsed transmission towers on the Papalanto/Ojere 132KV double-circuit lines will cut power supply to Abeokuta residents and those in four other towns in Ogun State, the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) said Wednesday.

Besides the state capital, Ayetoro, Imeko, Owode Egba, and Mowe are affected.

According to the statement shared on social media, IBEDC said the collapse of the towers adversely affected the Abeokuta Transmission Sub-station (T/S), Ojere, and New Abeokuta T/S at Kobape.

The Senior Communication Officer of IBEDC in Ogun State, Ayodeji Bada, confirmed the development.

The distribution company apologized to its consumers for the inconvenience, assuring them that it would restore power as soon as possible to the towers.

“All 33KV feeders from these two sub-stations will be out until the towers are reconstructed.

“Power supply will be restored to the affected communities as soon as the towers are reconstructed.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.”

Nigeria’s electricity grid has collapsed, at least five times in 2022, with the latest caused by “vandalism” on a transmission tower on the Odukpani-Ikot Ekpene 330KV double circuit transmission line, according to the Ministry of Power.