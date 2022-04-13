The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday said Nigeria needs a courageous leader who would immediately provide solutions to the challenges facing the country.

Mr Tinubu spoke at a one-day parley for serving Speakers and former Speakers and deputies held in Lagos.

The theme of the event, hosted by Mudashiru Obasa, the Speaker of Lagos Assembly, was ‘The Legislature, Changing Times and Nigeria’s Democratic Journey.’

The former Lagos governor described himself as the most qualified for President in 2023, adding that his aspiration is for a nation that would not be an index of poverty.

“We have the brilliance, the resources, the focus. We don’t just know how to run the race and take care of the gear of progress,” Mr Tinubu said.

Mr Tinubu said he is brilliant, courageous and sound enough to know the solutions to Nigeria’s problems, adding that “Just as I need Nigeria, Nigeria needs me.”

‘Scorecard’

Mr Tinubu noted that as governor; he was instrumental to the “changed fortunes” of Lagos.

“In the face of tyranny, I have survived, struggled for democracy. I have endured the bush path, lived without a family, spent resources.

“To make Nigeria one is a task, and who could do it? I am one. I am the first governor to grant autonomy to the House of Assembly. I survived the non-allocation of local government funds. We didn’t suffer, we didn’t retrench. We made progress out of adversity.

“I inherited N600m as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) with zero allocation from Federal Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC). But we survived and today, Lagos is number one economy.

“That is why I am begging you to do me a favour so that I can do Nigeria a favour.

“It is a very challenging time for us in the country and we have to get it right. We need to intellectually interrogate ourselves.”

Mr Tinubu also said he was the first governor to bring Independent Power Project (IPP) to Nigeria.

“It was 300 megawatts. If they had followed my advice then, Nigeria will not be facing epileptic power supplies,” he said recalling how he brought major investors to Nigeria and promising that he is ready to do it again.”

Mr Tinubu also said he believes in religious tolerance and women’s participation in politics.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was a guest of honour at the parley, urged the legislators to key into the desire to make Nigeria a better country with Mr Tinubu as President.

Mr Obasa described Mr Tinubu as a true democrat.

“I am standing here before you because Asiwaju is a talent hunter. He is someone that would support you, raise you to a point of leadership and give you room to excel.

“I can confirm that he is the brain behind the legislative autonomy that we enjoy today at the Lagos State House of Assembly and he did this far before the clamour for it by other states.

“So we can see that he is a person who will support the legislative arm of government to remain strong. Dear colleagues, let us all stand with him and support him,” he said.