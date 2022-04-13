Gunmen have shot and killed an Ebonyi-based businessman, Issac Nnaemeka Chukwu, a week before his wedding.

Mr Chukwu, who is popularly known as Ochudo, hailed from Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

He had concluded arrangements for his wedding to his fiance, Favour Chioma, who was with him when the gunmen struck.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that Mr Chukwu, who sells groceries, was killed by suspected assassins in Abakaliki, the capital of Ebonyi State, on Monday night.

A relative quoted the victim’s fiance as saying that Mr Chukwu was shot at night after closing one of his shops as he made to enter his car.

“He has a shop at International Market where he deals on provision goods. He owns another joint at Chukwuma Ofeke street Ameke Aba,” the source said asking not to be named as he has no permission to speak to journalists on the matter.

“The incident according to the wife happened at about 9 p.m. when they had closed shop and were about to enter their vehicle.

“Some boys accosted them, first shot into the air, then ordered the guy to lie down and then shot him three times; (then they) collected the wife’s phone and left,” the source said.

The pre-wedding pictures of the couple have gone viral on social media following his death.

Also, the wedding invitation seen by PREMIUM TIMES shows that the ‘Traditional Wedding’ was to take place on April 21 in Ikwo local government.

The ‘White Wedding’ was to hold on April 23 in Abakaliki.

When contacted, the police spokesperson in Ebonyi State, Loveth Odah, said she was not aware of the incident.

She promised to get back to our reporter after contacting the officer in charge of the area but has yet to do so at press time.

The killing of the businessman highlights the growing insecurity and crime rate in the five southeastern states of Nigeria. This is despite the activities of security operatives deployed by the federal and state governments.