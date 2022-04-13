President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in commissioners of the National Population Commission (NPC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the swearing-in took place shortly before the commencement of the weekly virtual meeting Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the State House, Abuja, on Wednesday.

The commissioners of the NPC included Benedict Effiong (Akwa Ibom), Gloria Fateya Izonfo (Bayelsa), Kupchi Patricia Ori Iyanya (Benue), Haliru Bala (Kebbi), and Eyitayo Oyetunji (Oyo).

The ICPC commissioners included Olugbenga Adeyanju (Ekiti State), Anthony Agbo (Ebonyi), Anne Otelafu Odey (Cross River), and Goni Ali Gujba (Yobe), and Louis Mandama (Adamawa).

NAN reports that those attending the FEC meeting physically at the Council Chamber are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, and the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno.

Other ministers attending the meeting include the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, Agriculture, Mahmud Muhammed, and Environment, Muhammed Abdullahi.

Others are Power, Abubakar Aliyu; Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu; Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu and the Minister of State for Health, Olorunimbe Mamora.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan and other cabinet ministers are participating virtually from their respective offices in Abuja.

(NAN)