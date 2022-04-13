Simon Harry, Nigeria’s statistician-general who was appointed just seven months ago, is dead.

The National Bureau of Statistics confirmed his passing Wednesday.

A spokesperson, Sunday Ichedi, said details would be made available later.

Mr Harry was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in August 2021 to succeed Yemi Kale as statistician-general of the federation.

Before then, Mr Harry was the Director of, Corporate Planning and Technical Coordination Department of NBS with almost three decades of experience.

He joined the Federal Office of Statistics as Statistician 11 in 1992 and rose to the position of a substantive Director of Statistics in 2019.

In the course of his civil service career, he contributed to several reform initiatives including the reform of the then Federal Office of Statistics which was transformed to the current National Bureau of Statistics.

He also contributed to the reform of the Nigerian Statistical System which resulted in the creation and establishment of state bureaus of statistics at the sub-national level.