Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Tuesday met with senators who are members of the ruling party, APC.

At the meeting, Mr Osinbajo solicited the support of the lawmakers for his presidential ambition.

The lawmakers were led to the meeting and breaking of Ramadan fast dinner by Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

Mr Lawan briefed journalists after the meeting held at the State House, Abuja.

He said the National Assembly caucus of the APC is working hard to ensure the party retains power in 2023.

Mr Lawan said the vice president briefed the caucus about his intention to run for the office of the president in 2023 and caucus members wished him well.

Mr Osinbajo had in a video posted online on Monday declared his interest to run in the 2023 presidential election.

“We had dinner with the vice president to break the fast and thereafter, we had a brief interaction on our government and the vice-president’s declaration to run for the president’s office.

“Naturally, the vice president told us he had expressed his interest and that he needed to consult with the Senate APC caucus.

“He wanted us to hear from his mouth and that we did; and he was seeking our support in whatever way we can at the appropriate time; and we wished the vice-president good luck in this endeavour.

“Let me assure everyone that the Senate APC caucus and indeed, the National Assembly caucus of the APC will continue to work very hard for our great party the APC, to continue to provide services to Nigerians.

“We shall also work hard to ensure that by 2023, the next administration is an APC administration at the federal and states levels by the Grace of God,’’ Mr Lawan said.

Apart from Mr Osinbajo, other APC members who have declared their intentions to contest for president include ex-Lagos governor Bola Tinubu, Kogi governor Yahaya Bello and transport minister Rotimi Amaechi.