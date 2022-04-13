The police in Kebbi State Tuesday confirmed the murder of a woman and her four-year-old daughter at her residence in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State.

The deceased, Sadiya Idris, 25, and daughter, Khadijah, 4, were reportedly killed on Sunday night at her residence at Labana Rice Mills Area in Sani Abacha Bypass road, Birnin Kebbi by yet to be identified assailants.

The police said some body parts of the mother and her child were missing. Their bodies were found in the early hours of Monday.

The police said they are investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Bagudu, visited the family of the deceased to console them. The mother and daughter have been buried according to Islamic rites.

While this killing appears to be for ritual purposes, Kebbi is one of the states suffering from incessant attacks by gunmen operating as bandits.

Hundreds of people have been killed or kidnapped in the state in the past few years.

Apart from Kebbi, other states suffering from attacks by bandits include Sokoto, Zamfara and Kaduna.

The attacks have continued despite the heave deployment of security operatives to the affected states.