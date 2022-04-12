Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, will meet with senators of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday evening.

He will host the lawmakers for Iftar, the Islamic breaking of fast).

This was contained in a letter of the invitation read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, during plenary on Tuesday.

Although details of the “meeting” were not contained in the letter, the Vice President’s invitation is not unrelated to his recent announcement to run for the office of the president in the 2023 election.

Mr Osinbajo had on Monday declared his presidential ambition.

In his declaration speech posted on his social media handles, he said he had, in the past seven years as vice president, “traversed every part of our country, meeting Nigerians of every cadre, class, tribe and walks of life, both young and old.

He said the reason he is privileged to have these experiences, insights, and opportunities, is that they must be put to the use by our country and its great people.

He had also vowed to “finish” what President Muhammadu Buhari has started.

Mr Osinbajo will contend for the ticket of the ruling party, APC, with others who have declared their intentions; including ex-Lagos governor Bola Tinubu, and transportation minister Rotimi Amaechi, among others.

Before Mr Osinbajo, Mr Tinubu had met with APC lawmakers to solicit support for his ambition.