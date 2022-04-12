The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, will meet with the caucus of the APC in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

The vice president, in a letter read by the deputy speaker, Idris Wase (APC, Plateau) on Tuesday, invited both Muslim and non-muslim APC lawmakers to iftar—breaking of fast.

Mr Osinbajo, who declared his intention to run for the 2023 presidential ticket of the ruling APC on Monday,, is the seventh aspirant to officially declared interest for the ticket of the ruling party. .

According to the letter, the lawmakers will be hosted at the State House Banquet Hall.

On Sunday, before announcing his aspiration, Mr Osinbajo also hosted some governors of the APC to Iftar at Akinola Aguda House, his official residence.

The declaration by Mr Osinbajo is setting up a possible battle with his former boss, Bola Tinubu.

PREMIUM TIMES had in an analysis detailed the chances of Mr Osinbajo against some of the candidates in the race.

Others in the race under the APC are: Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi; and Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, former Imo governor and serving senator, Rochas Okorocha, who had earlier declared an interest.

Meanwhile, Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi; the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, have continued to be linked to the race but are yet to officially make their intentions known

Meanwhile, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa-Ibom will also meet with the PDP Caucus of the House on Tuesday.

Mr Udom, an aspirant of the PDP for the 2023 presidential ticket, will meet with the lawmakers at the House of the minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu, in Abuja.