The family of the Nigerian female doctor, Chinelo Megafu, who was killed in the Abuja-Kaduna train attack, has announced their daughter’s funeral arrangement.

On March 28, bandits attacked a Kaduna-bound train in central Nigeria carrying about 970 passengers. The train was said to have been attacked at night, about 89 km from Abuja station.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the assailants used explosives to blow up the rail track before firing at commuters, forcing the train travelling from Kaduna to Abuja to stop.

At least eight people were killed in the attack, while over 100 people are believed to have been abducted.

Ms Megafu, 29, a University of Port Harcourt-trained dental surgeon, was among the 970 passengers aboard the ill-fated train.

The young doctor was bound to leave Nigeria the following Friday before the terrorists attacked the train, reports said.

Ms Megafu will be buried at Ebony Private Cemetery, Ikoyi, Lagos, on April 21, the deceased doctor’s family has said.

According to a burial poster seen by PREMIUM TIMES which has gone viral, the dental surgeon will be laid to rest after a burial service at Shepherdhill Baptist Church, at Mile seven, Ikorodu road, Obanikoro area of Lagos State on the stated date.

Details on the burial poster show that the funeral ceremony will be streamed live on a popular cloud-based video-conferencing platform, Zoom, as well as a popular video-sharing social media channel, YouTube.

Ms Megafu, whose family members are based in the South-western state, hails from Onitsha, Onitsha North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east.

How she died

Ms Megafu tweeted at about 09:43 p.m. on March 28, when the news about the attacked train surfaced, notifying her followers that she had been shot in the train while also asking for prayers.

“I’m in the train. I have been shot please pray for me,” she tweeted.

While some Twitter users were empathising with Ms Megafu, most hurled vile comments at her, implying she was lying.

The young doctor was said to have bled to death, hours after she made the post on the micro-blogging site.

Ms Megafu served at Kaduna State Dental Centre and worked with St. Gerard’s Hospital, Kakuri, before her untimely death, Anaiekwe Uwah, spokesperson of the Nigerian Medical Association said, in a statement.