On Monday, an autopsy was carried out on the famous Nigerian gospel musician Osinachi Nwachukwu’s corpse to ascertain the real cause of her death.

Speaking on behalf of her family for the first time on Sunday, the deceased older sister, Favour Made, alleged that her sister’s husband, Peter Nwachukwu, was responsible for her death in an interview with the Vanguard.

Mrs Made said her sister’s death was from a cluster of blood gathered in the deceased’s chest due to her husband, who allegedly kicked her recently.

She also dismissed claims that the deceased died of cancer, adding that she had always been a victim of abuse from her husband.

However, close friends and associates have suggested that her violent union led to her untimely death.

They also accused the Ekwueme crooner’s husband of constantly molesting and beating her.

Update

According to sources with knowledge of the ongoing investigation, the autopsy became necessary after the late singer’s husband, alleged to have been responsible for her death, denied any wrongdoing.

Mr Nwachukwu said his late wife had been ill since November last year. He said he first took her to Federal Medical Center (FMC), later to Gwagwalada General hospital, and then to National hospital, where she finally died. He, however, failed to disclose the nature of her illness.

At about 11 a.m on Monday, our correspondent saw Mr Nwachukwu handcuffed and escorted into the police van stationed in front of the Lugbe police station in Abuja.

The police said they were driving him to their house to provide evidence of the hospitals he claimed to have taken his deceased wife to for treatment.

While the police await the autopsy test results, Mr Nwachukwu has been transferred to the force headquarters in Abuja for further interrogations. Sources who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES said they don’t want their names in print as they were not permitted to speak on the case.

Late Osinachi was a lead singer at the Dunamis International Gospel Centre. She was featured in several popular gospel songs like “Nara Ekele” by Pastor Paul Enenche (Dunamis, Abuja) and “You no dey use me play” by Emma. She is survived by four children and her family.

More than three days after her death was announced, Dunamis church is yet to issue any statement.