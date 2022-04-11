The police in Osun have confirmed the killing of Gbenga Ogbara, the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Atakumosa East Central Local Government Area of the state.

Yemisi Opalola, the police spokesperson in the state, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Osogbo that suspected gunmen killed the chairman at around 12.00 a.m. in his sitting room.

Ms Opalola, a superintendent of police, said the body of the chairman had been deposited at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTH), Wesley Guild, Ilesa.

According to her, a police investigation is ongoing on the matter.

She said they had deployed police officers to the area.

“The criminals will not escape justice,” the spokesperson said.

NAN learnt that the gunmen stormed the residence of the late APC chairman in Igangan, his hometown, around 12.00 a.m and shot him dead.

It was also learnt that the gunmen also wounded the deceased’s wife, Ruth, and his child. They are currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Ilesa.

APC factions

It was gathered that the killing might be politically motivated, as the governorship election in the state is less than three months away.

The two factions of the APC in the state – The Osun Progressives loyal to former governor Rauf Aregbesola and a second group loyal to Governor Gboyega Oyetola – have frequently engaged each other in violent clashes.

It is still unclear which of the groups Mr Ogbara belonged to.

Reacting to the killing, the Osun State government said it had tasked security operatives to fish out the perpetrators and ensure justice.

A statement issued on Monday in Osogbo by Ismail Omipidan, the chief press secretary to Mr Oyetola, urged residents and citizens not to take the laws into their own hands.

“As a government, we are resolved to do everything possible to protect citizens from actual and potential threats.

“To this end, we have ordered security beef up around the Igangan area.

“We have also directed security operatives to launch an extensive manhunt so as to fish out those responsible for the killing of the late APC chieftain.

“Government enjoins all citizens to be peaceful and to be law-abiding as all efforts shall be made to protect them and their property at all times,” the statement read.

(NAN)