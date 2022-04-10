Three months to the governorship election in Osun, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed new persons to lead it into the election.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP has approved the composition of a Caretaker Committee to run the affairs of the Osun chapter of the party.

Its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, stated in Abuja on Saturday that the decision followed the expiration of the tenure of the State Executive Committee.

He added that the committee would manage the affairs of the party from Friday, April 8, for a period not exceeding 90 days or till the time that a new State Executive Committee would be elected.

The committee has Adekunle Akindele as chairman and Femi Carena as Secretary.

Members are Niyi Owolade, Ayo Awolowo, B.T. Salami, Adetoye Ogunboyega and Razaq Oyelani.

The committee is expected to lead the opposition party into the July 16 governorship election in the state.

The PDP is expected to be the major challenger to the ruling APC in the Osun governorship election.

The opposition party has already elected Ademola Adeleke as its flag bearer in the election. Mr Adeleke was also the PDP candidate when the party narrowly but controversially lost to Gboyega Oyetola of the APC in the last election in 2018.