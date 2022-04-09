The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 31 new COVID-19 infections recorded across five states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

NCDC, in an update released on Saturday morning, noted that the latest report represents cumulative data for Thursday, April 7 and Friday, 8, 2022.

While the fatality toll remains at 3,142, the newly confirmed cases have increased the country’s infection toll to 255,606 cases.

With no backlog of discharges reported, NCDC noted that a total of 249,718 people have been discharged nationwide, while data on its website shows that over 2,000 people are still down with the virus.

The breakdown of the NCDC data shows that Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease in the country, topped the infection chart with 20 cases.

While Rivers State reported three infections, FCT and three other states: Abia, Delta and Kaduna, recorded two cases each.

The disease control centre added that four states: Bauchi, Kano, Plateau, and Sokoto reported that they recorded no cases for the period.