The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) Friday said it will invite the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate allegations of fraudulent practices by NAHCON through the Hajj Savings Scheme (HSS).

NAHCON said an invitation will be formally forwarded to the EFCC to investigate the management of the pilgrims’ funds.

PREMIUM TIMES understands that the commission was reacting to a media report alleging that NAHCON had been dipping its hands into the contributed HSS fund in a fraudulent manner.

Based on several allegations, the House of Representatives directed NAHCON on Thursday to suspend the implementation of the savings scheme to allow proper investigation.

Launched in October 2020, the HSS is a voluntary contributory scheme introduced by the hajj commission in collaboration with JAIZ bank to make it easy for intending pilgrims to save money and pay for hajj through installment payments.

The lawmakers said the scheme lacked transparency and accountability, adding that, “if the development is not tackled, it will lead to corruption in the system and disregard for the extant law.”

But NAHCON, in a statement signed by its Acting Director of Public Affairs, Fatima Usara, said it “supports and welcomes” investigation by the House Committee on Pilgrimage.

It added that “each subscriber to the scheme receives a monthly update on his/her deposits detailing whatever profit accrues to it. Pilgrims on the HSS monitor their accounts directly from their phones if they wish.”

For clarity, the commission said it had “constantly given progress reports to State Welfare Boards on the performance of the scheme, the most recent being in March when the Commission released details of profit distribution to each of the state boards. Dividends were shared to the states with the details forwarded to them.”

“Moreover, if the scheme lacked transparency, information on the customer base or funds gathered would not have been known to the public,” NAHCON said.

Responding to allegations that the commission is dipping its hand into the pilgrims’ fund, NAHCON stated that the “HSS is safely under the custody of Ja’iz Bank.”

“For two years that Hajj did not take place, pilgrims’ Hajj fare deposits have been in the coffers of most State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards/Agencies/Commissions against NAHCON’s directives and against extant laws except Adamawa: that remitted N500 million; Bauchi, N327.5 million; Borno, N100 million; Edo, N124 million; Gombe, N350 million; Kogi, N26.6 million; Nasarawa, N252 million; Niger, N433 million; Osun: N150 million; Oyo: N200 million; Taraba: N400 million; Yobe: N400 million; and Armed Forces, N320 million.

“Equally, the remittances made by the aforementioned states totaling N3.58 billion were safely kept in the Central Bank of Nigeria until early this year when the amount was finally returned to the respective states,” the commission said.