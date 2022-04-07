The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Thursday, acquitted Abba Moro, a former Interior Minister of charges of procurement fraud in respect of the 2014 botched Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) recruitment.

The court, however, convicted a former Permanent Secretary of the ministry Anastasia Daniel-Nwobia, of complacency in the 2014 botched failed exercise.

Mrs Daniel-Nwobia was prosecuted alongside Mr Moro, a serving senator, and others in relation to the recruitment which led to the death of 15 people.

Delivering judgment, the judge, Nnamdi Dimgba, found her guilty of Count 4 of the charges and convicted her accordingly.

In the said Count 4, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) alleged the award of contract for online recruitment into the NIS without seeking approval of the Bureau for Public Procurement (BPP).

This, according to the charge, is contrary to Section 40 of the Public Procurement Act No. 65 of 2007 and punishable under Section 58 of the same act.

Mr Dimgba, after convicting Ms Daniel-Nwobia deferred her sentencing until April 27.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the penalty stipulated for such an offence is five years imprisonment without an option of fine.

The judge discharged and acquitted Mr Moro and Femi Alaiyebami, a Deputy Director in the Ministry of Interior, on the remaining counts 2, 4, 5 and 11.

“I see nothing in the evidence before me to suggest that the first defendant (Moro) abused the authority of his office in the manner alleged in count 11,” the judge said.

Acquittal

The judge held that the prosecution had failed to establish its case up to the requisite legal standard to warrant the conviction of all the defendants on all of the counts.

“I see nothing in the evidence before me to suggest that the first defendant (Mr Moro) abused the authority of his office in the manner alleged in count 11,” he said.

He added, “I find the 1st defendant (Mr Moro) and 3rd (Mr Alaiyebami) defendant not guilty of counts 2, 4, 5 and 11 of the charge, and consequently discharge and acquit them of all the counts.

“I also find the 2nd defendant (Mrs Daniel-Nwobia) not guilty of counts 2, 5 and 11 of the charge, and consequently discharge and acquit her of the said counts.”

All the defendants had earlier been discharged and acquitted on seven out of the 11 counts they were originally charged with.

Others defendants were Mahmood Ahmadu (at large), and the contracting firm, Drexel Tech. Nigeria Ltd. The court had earlier discharged Drexel Tech in its ruling on no-case submission in December 2020.

‘Moro bears political responsibility’

He, however, held that Mr Moro bears political responsibility for the deaths of 15 jobseekers during the recruitment process.

“As the Minister of Interior then under whose supervision the recruitment into the NIS occurred, the 1st defendant (Mr Moro) bears political responsibility,” the judge said.

Pointing out that Mr Moro was “the target of public vile when the unfortunate incident occurred in 2014,” the judge stressed that “criminal responsibility is based on a demonstrable violation of laws punishable by penal sanctions,” which the prosecution failed to establish.

“There must be a clear violation of a known law, and this violation must be demonstrated by concrete evidence,” the court held.

Mr Dimgba noted the “deep sadness of the unfortunate events that occurred on the day in question in 2014 that led to the loss of lives and limbs of several helpless and innocent young men and women,” whom he said were “seeking to better their lots and their families’ through seeking employment with the NIS.”

“Criminal charges and resulting criminal responsibility is not utilised to satisfy the public’s craving for retribution or to identify and punish a scapegoat for an unfortunate incident that touches the society dearly. It is not a tool to satisfy popular demand or used as an instrument of public appeasement,” the judge explained.

Judge faults NIS boss’ role

The judge faulted the role of the Comptroller-General of the NIS saying he should have taken absolute charge of the exercise.

“I believe some flak should be reserved for PW1, who as the head of NIS, was away from duty at a most critical day in the life of the agency.

“It is in evidence that the PW1, who was the head of the affected agency, whose recruitment was being conducted should have taken absolute charge to ensure that things did not fall through the cracks.

“He appeared to have taken a very passive and distant approach to the exercise.

”He was attending a social event in Jos on the very day when he, as the head of NIS, was supposed to be on top of the situation to monitor that the exercise went smoothly.”

EFCC vows to appeal

Meanwhile, the EFCC has vowed to appeal the ruling on Mr Morro.

The Agency averred that the trial court erred in discharging the former minister and his co-defendant,” the commission’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said in a statement on Thursday.

Backstory

PREMIUM TIMES reported Mr Moro supervised the deadly immigration recruitment exercise that led to the death of at least 15 young Nigerians

Mr Moro was the interior minister in 2014 when a poorly planned March 15, 2014, recruitment exercise by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) caused the deaths of applicants across Nigeria.

The applicants died in stampedes caused by the poor organisation of the recruitment tests in Abuja and other cities.

After the March 15 tragedy, several Nigerians demanded Mr Moro’s resignation as well as the dismissal of the then Comptroller-General of Immigration, David Parradang, for involuntary homicide.

The minister, who initially blamed impatience and refusal by applicants to abide by instructions for the tragedy, later accepted responsibility for the incident but refused to step down.

EFCC later charged Mr Moro with 11 charges of abuse of office, obtaining by false pretence, procurement fraud and money laundering.

They were arraigned on February 29, 2016 and re-arraigned on May 11, 2016. They had all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The court in a ruling on June 25, 2020, sustained their no- case submission in relation to counts 1,3,6,7,8,9 and 10 of the charge.

The defendants allegedly defrauded 675,675 applicants of N675,675,000, with each of the applicants made to pay N1,000 to access an e-portal to apply for the immigration job.

The prosecution closed its case with 12 witnesses and 57 documentary exhibits on Nov. 25, 2019. (NAN)