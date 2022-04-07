The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Thursday, dismissed a suit by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking the removal of Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State for defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Delivering his judgement on the suit, the judge, Taiwo Taiwo, held that a governor cannot be sacked on account of defecting from the political party on whose platform he was elected, to another.

The judge based his decision on the last Friday’s judgement of the Court of Appeal in Enugu, which dismissed an appeal filed against the Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, on account of his defection from the PDP to the APC.

Mr Taiwo had, on Wednesday, entertained arguments from lawyers to thee parties in the Mr Aayade’s case to determine the significance of the latest decision of the Court of Appeal on the implication of the defection of a governor from one party to another.

In the decision formally brought to the attention of the judge on Wednesday, the Court of Appeal in Enugu dismissed the legal action seeking to remove Mr Umahi and his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, from office on the account of their dumping the PDP for the APC last year.

But Mr Umahi is pursuing a separate appeal which he filed at the Abuja division of the Court of Appeal to challenge the judgement of the Federal High Court in Abuja which sacked him and his deputy on the account of their defection.

Relying on the decision of the recent decision of the Court of Appeal in Enugu in his judgement on Thursday, Mr Taiwo emphasised the necessity of the doctrine of judicial precedence, following the legal reasoning of the appellate court in Enugu.

“The facts and circumstances of this case are similar to that of the Court of Appeal in Enugu,” the judge said.

But Mr Taiwo urged the National Assembly to amend the Constitution to make express provisions for the removal of a governor on account of his defection to another political party.

The judge noted that only a state parliament can initiate impeachment proceedings to oust a governor.

Mr Taiwo’s verdict is in contrast to the decision of another federal judge, Inyang Ekwo, who sacked Mr Umahi from office for ditching the PDP.

Background

In a legal firework on Wednesday, PDP’s lead counsel, Emmanuel Ukala, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, argued that the facts and circumstances of Mr Umahi’s case were different from Mr Ayade’s.

Mr Ukala contended that “the reliefs in the Court of Appeal judgement were three, and different from the reliefs in this case.”

The PDP lawyer said the Court of Appeal in its decision made a sweeping statement that the only way a governor could be removed from office was through impeachment by parliament.

“The core issues we are asking this court to interpret were absent in that case of the Appeal Court.

“My Lord, a defection constitutes a vacation of office by the governor and his deputy,” Mr Ukala said, adding “this decision (of the Court of Appeal) cannot stand as a judicial precedence in deciding this (Mr Ayade’s) matter.”

APC’s arguments

Responding, Mike Ozekhome, APC’s lawyer, contradicted Mr Ukala’s argument, saying “the entire reliefs and questions for determination in this case before the court are the same” as the subject matter [ff the case at the Court of Appeal.

Mr Ozekhome, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), told the court that after a governor and his deputy took the oath of office, they can no longer be removed on account of defecting to another political party.

Citing Section 40 of the Nigerian constitution, Mr Ozekhome noted that Mr Ayade exercised his right to freedom of association as enshrined in the Nigerian constitution by joining the APC.

The PDP had sued Mr Ayade and 20 state legislators, its former members, over their defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in May 2021.

The PDP had urged the court to declare their seats vacant on the account of their defection.

In March, Mr Taiwo granted the plaintiff’s prayers in one of the suits by sacking the Cross River State House of Assembly Speaker and 17 of his colleagues alongside two members of the House of Representatives for defecting to the APC.

The judge held that “there (were) no justifiable reasons” for their defection.

