The Defence Headquarters says the troops of the armed forces have eliminated no fewer than 80 terrorists in two weeks across theatres of operation in the North-west and North-central.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Bernard Onyeuko, a major general, said this while briefing journalists on the operations of the military between March 25 and April 7, on Thursday in Abuja.

In Kaduna and Niger States, Mr Onyeuko said the troops of “Operation Thunder Strike” eliminated a total of 34 terrorists and recovered 14 locally fabricated guns and 17 motorcycles during the period.

He said the troops recorded modest successes as the air component had on March 30, conducted air strikes on terrorists on motorbikes moving towards Akilibu-Sarkin Pawa road at Mangoro village, between Kaduna State and Niger.

He said the air component intercepted and neutralised scores of the terrorists.

He added that a large concentration of terrorists was sighted around Kusasu after air surveillance and interdiction were conducted on March 31, killing no fewer than 33 terrorists.

Under Operation Safe Haven, the Defence spokesperson said the troops had continued to achieve relative peace through non-kinetic activities.

He said the theatre held Peace and Unity Cultural Day Celebration in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State and first Peace and Unity Gwash Ball tournament in Jos, Plateau.

Under Operation Hadarin Daji, Mr Onyeuko said the troops eliminated 10 bandits, rescued five civilians, arrested seven bandits in Zamfara and Sokoto States as well as recovered cache of arms and ammunition within the period.

In Operation Whirl Stroke, he said the troops had sustained offensive against bandits and other criminals to checkmate their unlawful activities through operational patrols and clearance operations in various locations.

He said troops neutralised three bandits, apprehended nine and recovered several arms and ammunition.

“The last few days were characterised by some operational setbacks orchestrated by terrorists and criminals in North-central.

“This, however, has not dimmed the light on the huge gains and success achieved by troops in other theatres of operation, especially in the North-east, North-west and South-south.

“Be that as it may, own troops would not relent in the arduous task of protecting the lives and property of Nigerians,” he said.

(NAN)