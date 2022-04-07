A former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuf, has defected to the Labour Party (LP).
Mr Yusuf had submitted his resignation letter to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osogbo, Osun State, barely 24 hours to the party’s national convention.
He contested the APC governorship primaries but lost to the incumbent governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola.
By this defection, PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Mr Yusuf will contest the governorship election under the umbrella of the Labour Party.
Details later …
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To place an advert here . Call Damola - +2348170247220
JOIN THE CONVERSATION