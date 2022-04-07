A former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuf, has defected to the Labour Party (LP).

Mr Yusuf had submitted his resignation letter to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osogbo, Osun State, barely 24 hours to the party’s national convention.

He contested the APC governorship primaries but lost to the incumbent governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola.

By this defection, PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Mr Yusuf will contest the governorship election under the umbrella of the Labour Party.

Details later …