JONATHAN MOURNS TWO POLICE OFFICERS KILLED IN AUTO CRASH

Former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has expressed deep sadness over the unfortunate tragic death of two police officers attached to him, in a road crash today at the vicinity of the Abuja airport, while on his way out of the airport.

The former President who described the incident as painful and heart-rending stated that the sudden death of the two security details has thrown him into deep mourning.

Dr. Jonathan noted with sadness that the deceased, Inspectors Ibrahim Abazi and Yakubu Toma, were fine officers who were dedicated to their duties and service to the nation.

Two other officers sustained injuries in the accident which involved a car conveying the security men. They were rushed to a hospital in Abuja where they are responding to treatment.

The office of the former President has offered condolences to the families of the bereaved and the Police High Command.

Dr. Jonathan prayed God to grant the souls of the departed eternal rest and bless their families and the nation with the fortitude to bear the loss.

Ikechukwu Eze

Special Adviser (Media & Publicity) to H.E. Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan

(NAN)