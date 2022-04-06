President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate re-deployment of Mohammed H. Abdullahi as the new Honourable Minister of Environment with effect from 6th April, 2022.

Until his appointment, Mohammed Abdullahi was the Honourable Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation.

The President hopes that he would bring his wealth of experience to bear on his new assignment for the growth of the country.

Boss Mustapha

Secretary to the Government of the Federation