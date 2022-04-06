The House of Representatives has set up an ad hoc committee to review the status of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of the federal government.

The committee, headed by Victor Mela (APC, Gombe), was set up by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, with the mandate to investigate the process of merger and scrapping of some of the MDAs.

The House resolved to set up the committee following a motion moved by Mohammed Monguno (APC, Borno), in March.

Mr Gbajabiamila announced the members of the ad hoc committee on Wednesday.

It is unclear if the investigation by the House will unveil anything different from the Oronsaye Report.

In 2011, former President Goodluck Jonathan set up the presidential committee on the reformation of government agencies chaired by Steven Oronsaye.

At the inauguration of the Oronsaye Committee, its terms of reference included, among others, examining the enabling Acts and mandates of all the federal agencies, parastatals and commissions to determine areas of overlap or duplication of functions.

The committee, in its report, recommended that of the 541 Statutory and Non-Statutory Federal Government Parastatals, Agencies and Commissions, 263 statutory agencies should be reduced to 161, 38 agencies should be abolished, 52 agencies should be merged, and 14 should revert to Departments in Ministries.

However, the federal government is yet to implement the report of the committee.

In 2021, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, had announced the creation of two committees to look into the report.

The first subcommittee is headed by Goni Aji, a former Head of Service, with the mandate to advise the government on the implementation of the report within one year.

The other sub-committee headed by Ama Pepple has the mandate to review the report.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, Mr Mela dismissed the argument that mergers will lead to job loss. He stated that certain times require drastic measures.

“Nigeria is at a time where drastic measures glass to be taken,” he said.

He added that some were for specific interventions, but still exist even at the expiration of the main reasons they were created.

“There are a lot of agencies, parastatal and commissions that have duplicated functions. Some of them, are not supposed to exist. Some of them were made for intervention and after intervening they are still existing? And the government is still spending money to keep these agencies of government.”

Speaking on the Oronsaye report, Mr Mela said the committee will invite relevant parties to explore all options to reduce the wage bill.

“The Oronsanye report is wonderful. We are going to look into it. We are going to invite people during the public hearing to make a presentation to the nation. It is not about losing a job, it is about moving the country forward to the sacrifice of others,” the lawmaker said.