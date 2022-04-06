Ovie Agas, the chief of staff to the Delta State governor, and nine commissioners have resigned their appointments.

The Commissioner for Information in the state, Charles Aniagwu, disclosed this at a press conference on Wednesday in Asaba.

He said the resignation was in compliance with the provision of Section 84, subsection (12) of the Electoral Law on political appointees seeking elective positions.

Mr Aniagwu said the chief of staff’s resignation was to enable him to participate as a statutory delegate during the election.

Mr Aniagwu said nine commissioners and other political aides have resigned in order to contest for various positions in the 2023 elections.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Tuesday addressed an enlarged meeting of the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He assured that all the aspirants would enjoy equal and fair treatment at the party primaries, according to Mr Aniagwu.

Mr Aniagwu said the party leadership in the state was working to ensure peaceful primaries, adding that the relationship between former governor James Ibori and Mr Okowa remained cordial.

“On Tuesday, the party met with the senior stakeholders and leaders of the party in the state. The governor and the Chairman, Mr Kingsley Esiso, were clear on the need for all contestants to play fair and sustain existing peace in the state.

“The governor and the party chairman have assured that there will be a level playing ground for all contestants. As a government, we will not engage in any act that will not promote confidence on the part of the people,” Mr Aniagwu said.

The commissioner said former governors, Mr Ibori and Emmanuel Udughan were present at the meeting.

On the issues of zoning of governorship and presidential tickets, the commissioner said the party since 1999 had never zoned the ticket to any senatorial district or geopolitical zone.

The commissioner said the PDP had always thrown open governorship and presidential primaries to interested aspirants.

He cautioned against zoning.

The country, he said, needed the best hands to deliver democratic dividends to the people.

(NAN)