The Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday rescheduled the judgement on a suit filed against Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State over his last year’s defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The judge, Taiwo Taiwo, who had earlier fixed Wednesday for his judgement, postponed it till Thursday to consider the latest significance of the latest of the decision of the Court of Appeal in Enugu, Enugu State, on the implication of the defection of a governor and his deputy.

In the decision formally brought to the attention of the judge on Wednesday, the Court of Appeal in Enugu dismissed the legal action seeking to remove Governor David Umahi and his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, from office on the account of their dumping the PDP for the APC last year.

Weeks ago, parties to the case filed by the PDP against Mr Ayade and his deputy had closed their arguments and the judge adjourned for judgement.

But barely 72 hours to the scheduled judgement on the suit, APC’s lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, on Monday, filed an application to draw the attention of the judge, Mr Taiwo, to the latest decision of the Court of Appeal on the issue.

Mr Ozekhome, in the application, urged Mr Taiwo to consider the decision of the Court of Appeal in Enugu in arriving at his decision that was scheduled to be delivered on Wednesday.

At Wednesday’s proceedings, the judge asked lawyers to the parties to the suit to address the court on the decision of the Court of Appeal on Mr Umahi’s case.

PDP’s arguments

Meanwhile, PDP’s lead counsel, Emmanuel Ukala, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, argued at the hearing thay the facts and circumstances of Mr Umahi’s case were different from Mr Ayade’s.

The PDP lawyer contended that “the reliefs in the Court of Appeal judgement were three, and different from the reliefs in this case.”

Mr Ukala said the Court of Appeal in its decision made a sweeping statement that the only way a governor could be removed from office was through impeachment by parliament.

“The core issues we are asking this court to interpret were absent in that case of the Appeal Court.

“My Lord, a defection constitutes a vacation of office by the governor and his deputy,” Mr Ukala said, adding “this decision (of the Court of Appeal) cannot stand as a judicial precedence in deciding this (Mr Ayade’s) matter.”

APC’s arguments

Responding, Mr Ozekhome contradicted Mr Ukala’s argument, saying “the entire reliefs and questions for determination in this case before the court are exactly the same” as the subject matter [ff thecase at the Court of Appeal.

Mr Ozekhome, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), told the court that after a governor and his deputy took oath of office, they can no longer be removed on account of defecting to another political party.

Citing Section 40 of the Nigerian constitution, Mr Ozekhome noted that Mr Ayade exercised his right to freedom of association as enshrined in the Nigerian constitution by joining the APC.

After listening to the lawyers’ arguments, the judge slated Thursday for judgement on the matter.

It was the second time the judge would be postponing the judgement. The court earlier rescheduled it on March 25 till today on the account that it was not ready.

Background

The PDP had sued Mr Ayade and 20 state legislators, its former members, over their defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in May 2021.

The PDP had urged the court to declare their seats vacant on the account of their defection.

Last month, Mr Taiwo granted the plaintiff’s prayers in one of the suits by sacking the Cross River State House of Assembly Speaker and 17 of his colleagues alongside two members of the House of Representatives for defecting to the APC.

The judge held that “there (were) no justifiable reasons” for their defection.

But the court had fixed March 25 for its decision on the defection of Mr Ayade and his deputy.

On March 25, however, the court rescheduled the judgement to Wednesday (April 6), on the grounds that the verdict was not ready.

After the rescheduling of the judgement, the Court of Appeal in Enugu, Enugu State, on Friday, delivered its verdict on the defection of Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State and his deputy, both of whom had similarly dumped the PDP for the APC last year.

The Court of Appeal’s decision came some weeks after the Federal High Court in Abuja sacked Mr Umahi and his deputy over their defection. The governor and his deputy have since appealed the judgement but the Court of Appeal in Abuja has yet to fix a date for the hearing.

Messrs Umahi and Igwe had in November 2020 defected to the APC from the PDP

Following their defection, the candidate of the APC in the 2019 governorship election, Sonni Ogbuoji, and his deputy, Justin Mbam, approached an Ebonyi State High Court seeking the sack of the governor and his deputy.

They lost at the High Court and further appealed to the Court of Appeal in Enugu, which also dismissed their case on Friday.

The appellate court, in the decision agreed that the immunity clause in the Nigerian constitution does not shield the president, the vice president, governors or deputy governors, from being sued on issues which may become spent once they leave office.

But it held that the Nigerian constitution does not make a provision for the category of the heads of the executive arm of government to lose their seats on the account of their defection from a political party on whose platform they win their election to another party.