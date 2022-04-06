Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has set up a 15-man Truth, Justice and Peace Committee to help address rising cases of agitation, insecurity and other challenges in the state.

A renowned human rights activist, Chidi Odinkalu, is the chairman of the committee, while Bianca Ojukwu, the widow of the late Biafra leader, Odumegwu Ojukwu, is the secretary.

Some notable figures from other states in the South-east are also members of the committee.

The Secretary to the Anambra State Government announced this in a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday in Awka.

The committee has six months to complete its assignment, according to the statement.

Mr Chukwulobelu said the committee’s terms of reference include seeking a “restorative justice approach to truth telling or actual facts, for the healing of the victims of the violence”.

The committee is to identify the remote and immediate causes of the agitations, restiveness, violence, and armed struggle in the South-east since 1999.

They are to document victims and circumstances of death, brutality, and incarceration.

The committee is also to identify people and groups who have played critical roles in the agitations and conflicts, their capabilities and demands.

They are to address any other issues that may be germane to unravelling the extent of the crisis and chart a roadmap for the future, and make recommendations for sustainable peace and security in Anambra state and the South-east.

Others members of the committee include Joe Nwaorgu, Udenta Udenta, Uju Agomoh, Jerome Madueke, Okechukwu Obi-Okoye and Charles Oputa (Charly Boy).

Others are: John Otu, Ngozi Odumuko, Onyeka Onwenu, Joe Abah, Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu, Sam Egwuatu and Joseph Ikechebelu.

Several people have been killed and properties destroyed in the South-east because of Biafra agitation.

Police officers and officials of other security agencies have been the target of deadly attacks in the region.

The separatist group, IPOB, has been linked to the attacks.

IPOB is leading the agitation for the creation of an independent state of Biafra which they want carved out from the South-east and some parts of the South-south.

The group’s leader, Nnamdi Kanu, has been detained in Abuja where he is standing trial for alleged treasonable felony and terrorism.

