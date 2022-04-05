The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said Tuesday that he has yet to declare to run for any political position.

A statement by his spokesperson, Umar Gwandu, said the clarification became necessary following “a false and fabricated publication in some sections of the media.”

“Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, (Dr.) Abubakar Malami, SAN has not yet declared interest to contest any elective position come 2023,” Mr Gwandu said.

Although, Mr Malami has yet to publicly declare to run for governor of his home state, Kebbi, in the forthcoming 2023 general elections, he is believed to have been nursing the governorship ambition for many years.

It is believed that Mr Malami swiftly vowed to enforce a court judgement nullifying section 84(12) of the newly amended Electoral Act to guarantee his smooth run for the governorship office while keeping his coveted position as the AGF just before the forthcoming election.

The novel section 84(12) of the Electoral Act had prohibited political appointees from voting as delegates in party conventions or congresses for the election or nomination of candidates.

If allowed to stand, the innovative provision would prematurely force Mr Malami out of office as the AGF to realise his governorship ambition.

The other option would have been for him to forego the governorship ambition to remain the AGF till the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in May 2023.

A prominent senior advocate, Femi Falana, accused Mr Malami of manipulating the Federal High Court on the matter of the section 84(12) of the Electoral Act.

The National Assembly, which was curiously not made a party to the suit at the trial court, has cautioned Mr Malami against hurried enforcement judgement, vowing to to appeal against the widely criticised verdict.

‘Expect to hear from me at the appropriate time’

Mr Malami, through the statement issued by his spokesperson on Tuesday, said his interest “to contest for a political position was never a hidden affair or clandestine operation that could be reported as a scoop by a section of the media.”

A video had emerged on social media, on Monday, being circulated as the purported declaration, which Mr Malami’s spokesperson described as being “mischievously translated with fabricated insersions and interpolations that cannot in spirit and context establish the malinformation circulated.”

Mr Gwandu noted that at the appropriate time, Nigerians would “hear from the horse’s mouth in full glare of the media, stakeholders, like-minds, party faithful and teeming supporters,” as to Mr Malami’s intention to run for office in 2023.