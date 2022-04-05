A former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has withdrawn his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Zoning Committee.

Mr Fayose disclosed this in a letter dated April 5 and addressed to the Chairman of the committee, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, obtained by journalists on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr Fayose, in the letter, cited his ambition to run for presidential election in 2023 on the ticket of the party as reason for his withdrawal.

“I write to formally appreciate the Party and all members of this committee.

“I thank you all for your statesmanship, selflessness and sense of patriotism to our party and by extension our nation in the way you have all handled and comported yourselves so far in deliberations regarding this delicate and sensitive issue/assignment, the Zoning of public offices, particularly that of the President.

“I pray the outcome will bring understanding, peace and stability to our party and our country at large.

“Having hinted during our last meeting of my intention to run for the office of the President in the coming primary election and by God’s grace; the general election, it will not be morally right to continue to participate in the zoning debate being an aspirant myself,” he said.

He added that his state had nominated Gbenga Faseluka to replace him.

The National Chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, recently inaugurated a 37-member committee to work out an acceptable zoning arrangement for the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Mr Fayose was a two time governor of Ekiti State. He is currently standing trial for alleged corruption while in office.

(NAN)