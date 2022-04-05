The leadership of the House of Representatives is currently in a closed-door meeting with the Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor and the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, over attacks on transportation infrastructures in Kaduna.

Others at the meeting, which commenced at 3 p.m. are the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali, the Director-General of the State Security Service, Yusuf Bichi, Minister of Aviation, and Hadi Sirika, among others.

These officials had shunned the invitation of the House to a hearing last week. Instead, they sent representatives but the Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase, who presided over the session, refused to allow the representatives to speak on behalf of their principals.

Mr Wase had berated the officials and adjourned the meeting to another date.

The House had mandated the leaders of the House to investigate the attacks on transportation infrastructure following a motion moved by Nnaji Nnolim (PDP, Enugu).

Mr Nnolim had moved a motion on the attack on the Kaduna Airport by bandits, which led to the death of one guard. The motion was amended to include the attack on the Kaduna-bound train by terrorists on Monday last week.

Speaking before dissolving into the executive session, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila said the House is hoping to explore other options to tackle insecurity in Nigeria.

