The police in Jigawa State on Tuesday said six people died in a fire at a filling station in Kaugama local government of the state.

The station, Al-masfa Global Enterprise Nigeria LTD, located in Marke town, caught fire after a gas cylinder exploded within its premises.

The police spokesperson in Jigawa, Lawan Adam, said the police received distress at about 6 p.m. on Monday and rushed to the scene of the fire.

“A team of policemen rushed to the scene and conveyed the corpses and victims to Hadejia General Hospital. Later the two victims gave up to Ghost while receiving treatment, he said.

The police said those who died in the fire are Nasiru Umar, 30, Dahawi Hakilu, 35, Hamza Adamu 15, Sule Hamza, 30, Idris Adamu, 25.

Witnesses, who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES, said the fuel attendants immediately fled the scene when the fire started.

He said those who died were sleeping inside a mosque within the filling station.

The police spokesperson said it is still investigating how the cylinder exploded.