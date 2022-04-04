For the umpteenth time, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and Nigeria’s National Information and Technology Development Agency (NITDA) have renewed their conflicts over the University Transparency and Accountability Solutions (UTAS) designed by the former to replace the government’s Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) that is currently in use for the payment of salaries and emoluments.

NITDA had recently issued a statement, saying UTAS failed to pass certain quality assurance tests conducted by the agency.

But the president of ASUU, Emmanuel Osodeke, a professor, said NITDA’s “rush” to the press was to “misinform the public and politicise the process”.

According to him, NITDA is yet to report to the minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, who is the chief conciliator.

NITDA’s statement

NITDA wrote in the statement that; “A detailed Functionality/User Acceptance Test on the platform was carried out by our team. A total of 687 test cases were generated in which 529 passed, 156 failed and two cautionary warnings. As some of the failed cases are critical to the overall functionality of the solution, the agency could not recommend for the solution to be deployed in a production environment.”

It added: “However, one Medium Risk, three Low Risks and 44 Informational Risks were identified.”

Meanwhile, citing a report issued by NITDA, the PUNCH reported that UTAS passed by 99.3 per cent.

ASUU reacts

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Osodeke accused NITDA of deliberately delaying and frustrating the process of the adoption of UTAS.

He said the union and NITDA agreed to meet on Monday March 28, but NITDA released its statement on Saturday when “we have not even finished the process”.

“We have not even finished the process. We have not finished for Monday, you have gone to the press. You have not reported back to the body that requested the testing,” he said in a telephone conversation.

Mr Osodeke added that the union declined to sign the document because NITDA refused to include some of the recommendations as “mere” recommendations, instead of tagging them as major in its report.

He said the testing conducted on UTAS by NITDA could be done in three days, but the government agency told ASUU they could only conduct the testing for three hours a day. “That too, excluding weekends.”

“When we got there we were told they can only meet with us from 2 o’clock in the afternoon. They said 2p.m to 4p.m or 2p.m to 5p.m, which is just three hours a day,” he said.

He added: “We raised the issue that if you know this thing is important, why can’t you spend two days and finish it? We didn’t know they had ulterior motives.

“If you look at the press release by them, they said it took two weeks, just to create the impression in public that it was done for long.”

No scorecard

Mr Osodeke said at the beginning of the process, ASUU requested a template used in the testing and how NITDA determines when UTAS pass or failed a test, but NITDA told them there was no any.

Mr Osodeke likened the situation to “examin(ing) a student and adjudging any score I like as pass or fail.”

“Does it make sense? You should set a standard. They say they don’t have a standard,” he said

He added: “For the first two days, we asked them to give us the template for testing so that we know at what level do you say this thing has passed and at what level do you say it failed?. What do we score to tell us that you have met the minimum, that we can move on to the next stage, but they say they don’t have it. Tell us the indices of critical importance. They say they don’t have any.”

According to Mr Osodeke, NITDA does not understand the peculiarities of the universities as one of the items it asked ASUU to remove from UTAS was its universality, which he noted makes it easier to include names of people with characters.

He said: “In creating the UTAS, we made it flexible such that if someone comes from China, his name can be captured, if someone comes from Israel, his name can be captured, when the person is Yoruba when you have small-small dots all over the name, it can be captured. But they said because of those ones it did not pass.

“We spent a long time arguing that a university is not a nigerian-based organisation only. It is universal, it has to be flexible. But they insisted that we should remove it and we should make it English alone. We told them to put it in writing that they are the one directing us to put it in English alone so that in future when we cannot capture somebody we will hold you responsible”.

NITDA responds

When PREMIUM TIMES sought NITDA’S reaction, the head of corporate affairs and external relations at the agency, Hadiza Umar, said: “we have made our stand in the press release issued last week”.

According to the said statement released on March 28, NITDA’S interaction with ASUU has “positively impacted” the functionality of UTAS.

“There is no doubt that the exercise has positively impacted on the functionality and robustness of the UTAS platform. Furthermore, we believe that the interaction availed ASUU the opportunity to understand and appreciate NITDA’s commitment and level of professionalism exhibited in carrying out its responsibilities,” the statement reads in part.

It added: “Considering the challenge encountered, the assessment methodology had to be reviewed to facilitate daily remediation of critical issues as they occur. This, although not in NITDA’s Standard Operating Procedure for exercises such as this, was adopted. Consideration was made to the national importance attached to the exercise as well as the need to complete it in a reasonably shorter period of time.

“The attention of stakeholders and the general public is drawn to the need for the UTAS platform to be sufficiently robust with key functionalities implemented before being deployed to the production environment.

“However, the assessment revealed that the Solution, as it is currently implemented, is limited.

“There are critical functionalities that have to be implemented, tested and passed before the Solution can be considered to meet NITDA’s due diligence requirements.

“These areas of improvement have been fully documented and shared with the ASUU team for necessary action. It is expected that ASUU will improve on the areas identified, work on the security issues flagged and resubmit the Solution for further assessment.”

‘No work, No pay’

Reacting to the threat of invoking the ‘No work-No pay’ clause by the government, the ASUU president said the implication of such a threat is that the best hands would continue to leave the country.

Mr Osodeke gave an instance of the influx of Nigerian doctors to other countries, which he said was a result of a similar threat by the government.

He said: “He (Mr Ngige) declared that with doctors when they were on strike. What happened? They left. We are now paying for that mouthing by Ngige. That thing he said, Nigeria is paying heavigly for it as the doctors are leaving.

“If he continues with what he is saying, at the end of the day, the good hands, the good professors will leave the country, then we will pay the price.

“It’s just so unfortunate we don’t appoint people that have capacity to reason, to think of the future, to head very critical sectors of the Nigerian state.”

Backstory

The adoption of UTAS to replace IPPIS for the payment of staff salaries in the university system is one of the demands by ASUU that must be addressed before it could call off its ongoing three months strike that began on February 14.

Other demands include the renegotiation of the 2009 federal government-ASUU agreement on the working conditions of Nigerian academics, the payment of earned academic allowances, revitalisation fund for universities, and distortions in the payment of salaries, funding of state universities, and the release of white papers on the visitation panels sent to the universities.

While the minister of education has released the names of the teams to draft the white papers from the reports of the visitation panels, the government is yet to inaugurate them to commence work.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe.