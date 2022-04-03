The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested popular Nigerian Instagram celebrity Pascal Okechukwu, also known as Cubana Chief Priest, PREMIUM TIMES can report.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered from sources at the anti-graft agency, on Sunday, that Mr Okechukwu was arrested by operatives at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to the sources, who asked not to be named because they did not have permission to speak publicly on the matter, Mr Okechukwu was arrested at the airport on his way to Owerri, the Imo State capital.

“We have a popular Instagram socialite in our custody in Abuja. He is known as Cubana Chief Priest. He was arrested on Wednesday, in Abuja on his way to Owerri,” one of the sources said.

Efforts to reach the spokesperson of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, were unsuccessful.

He did not immediately respond to several calls and text messages sent to his known phone as of press time.

Though allegations against the socialite were sketchy as of press time, a source disclosed to our reporter that Mr OIechukwu was being interrogated by operatives of the Commission over alleged money laundering and fraud.

Mr Okechukwu’s disappearance had sparked outrage from various quarters after the socialite who had been silent on Instagram for several days, especially because he had not responded to postings about his birthday wishes.

He was last seen on television at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium during a FIFA World Cup qualifier match between Ghana and Nigeria last Tuesday in Abuja.

His arrest came months after his associate and long time friend, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, was arrested by EFCC operatives over a case of alleged money laundering and tax fraud.

Messrs Okechukwu and Iyiegbu, both socialites, made headlines in July last year when they gathered with friends in Oba village in Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east, for the burial of Mr Iyiegbu’s late mother.

Obi Cubana’s friends frequently threw wads of naira bills into the air and at him during the burial, amid gift items presented to him in wide-ranging forms.

Clips of the ceremony, which were widely shared on social media, elicited conflicting reactions from Nigerians, with some doubting Mr Cubana’s financial sources and others defending him as “a kind and generous man” who worked hard to achieve success.