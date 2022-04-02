A leadership tussle is rocking the e-hailing drivers association, comprising Uber and Bolt drivers, following the announcement of the removal from office of its national president and secretary.

Joseph Adaraniwon, national publicity secretary of Professional E-hailing Drivers and Private–owner Association of Nigeria (PEDPAN), announced the leaders’ removal in a statement on Saturday.

The statement said allegations of conspiracy and actions against the overall objectives and interest of the association led to the removal of Oluwaseun Shonuga and Islamiat Ajani as national president and national secretary, respectively.

But in a swift reaction, Mr Shonuga told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that he remained national president of PEDPAN.

Mr Shonuga added that those behind his purported removal were suspended members who wanted power by all means without following the constitution of the association.

“I remain national president of PEDPAN, those that are now claiming that they are national officers of PEDPAN do not have certificates of office,” he said.

Mr Shonuga said that those behind his character assassination would soon face full wrath of law.

“These people have been threatening me and I have been attacked on two different occasions on this issue.

“They are the people that want to get popularity by destroying my good work.

“Those people have been disciplined and suspended indefinitely for not following the rule of engagement of our association,” he said.

Mr Shonuga said the union deleted from their social media platform members involved in anti-union activities, after due consultation, facts and evidence of their anti-union actions.

Gbenga Ekundayo, Lagos State Chairman, Trade Union Congress, said that TUC had been working towards resolving the ongoing leadership crisis in PEDPAN.

“We have advised them to set their structures properly and allow that structure to guide the union. We came up with 17 points MOU to address the issue and all the parties involved agreed to it.

“We are surprised to hear that the union is still experiencing some internal leadership issues.

“We have notified our national body and currently awaiting the directive from them, so as to find lasting solutions to the crisis,” he said. (NAN)