A Guardian newspaper reporter, Julius Osahon, has regained his freedom after five days in the captivity of his abductors.

Mr Osahon’s wife, Jessica, confirmed the development on Saturday to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

She said Mr Osahon was on his way to reunite with the family in Benin, Edo State.

Mrs Osahon said her husband had informed her that he just left the police station in Ughelli after he was debriefed.

Gunmen abducted Mr Osahon on Sunday with other passengers in transit to Ughelli, Delta State. They demanded N5 million ransom for his release.

The kidnappers reportedly got angry at the media spotlight on the journalist’s abduction and increased the ransom to N50 million.

It was not clear if ransom was paid for his release.

The commercial bus which the journalist and others travelled in, has been recovered and kept at the company’s terminal in Yenagoa. The bus has bullet holes all over its body, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

The Federated Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Bayelsa State Council, had condemned the abduction of the journalist and other Nigerians.

The chapel in a statement signed Messrs Chris Eze and Bassey Willie, chairman and secretary respectively, called the federal and state governments to ensure adequate security on the highways, especially the Bayelsa and Delta axes of the East-West Road.

“The security situation in our nation is becoming worrisome on a daily basis, innocent citizens are being killed, kidnapped and their valuables carted away by criminals.

“Journalists are not wealthy men in (the) society but just doing their duties to contribute to the growth and development of the nation, that is why we wonder where Mr Osahon will get N5 million demanded by the kidnappers to regain his freedom,” the chapel stated. (NAN)