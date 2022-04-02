The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has confirmed that a temporary power outage occurred at the D-wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Friday.

It claimed the outage was caused by the rain experienced in Lagos at the time.

In a statement by Faithful Hope-Ivbaze, FAAN’s acting corporate affairs general manager, the agency described the incident as a “natural occurrence” which affected one of the airport’s power feeders.

“The outage, which was as a result of yesterday’s rain, that came with very fierce winds and storms, a natural occurrence, affected one of our feeders, and consequently resulted in the temporary disruption of power supply at the D wing of the airport,” the statement read.

This is coming less than two weeks after President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned the newly built international terminal at the Lagos airport.

Many passengers were stranded after the power outage hit the D-wing of the airport, Punch reported.

According to the statement, FAAN said its engineers quickly discovered the fault, and liaised with the relevant authorities to resolve the problem, and that normalcy has since been restored in the affected area.

“The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) wishes to apologise to passengers and other airport users that witnessed a temporary power outage at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, at about 2315hours yesterday, April 1, 2022,” the statement said.