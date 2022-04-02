Four wanted kidnappers that terrorised the residents of neighbouring Kano and Jigawa States have surrendered themselves to the police, authorities in Jigawa State said.

The police spokesperson in the North-west State, Lawan Adam, said the suspects were tracked, and lured by the police area commander in Ringim local government, MK Abdullahi, before they surrendered alongside their weapons.

Mr Adam said the kidnap syndicates, led by Yusuf Wakili, 30, a resident of Ajingi council area of Kano, surrendered one AK 47 rifle and two shotguns

“On 26/03/2022 based on the credible intelligence gathering, the Area Commander Ringim, ACP M K Abdullahi, and his team were tracked and lured one of the most wanted notorious kidnappers, Yusuf Wakili Alias Rago ‘m’ age 30yrs of Ajingi LGA Kano State

“He surrender along with four other gang members namely; Inusa Jibrin, 30, Tahir Zango, 27, all of Ajingi L.G.A. Sabo Abdullahi Alias Sabo Gara, 35, a resident of Gerawa Ringim council area of Jigawa and Suleiman Garba, Alias Manu Dogo, a resident of Wangara, in Dutse L.G.A of Jigawa,” the police spokesperson said.

The suspects were responsible for several kidnapping and robbery cases in Jigawa and Kano States, he added.

Mr Adam said the suspects were transferred to the state criminal investigation department where they are being interrogate. He said they were cooperating and giving useful information to apprehend their accomplices.

The suspects would be charged to court after an investigation, the police said.