Following the invasion of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) by protesters in traditional attires and youths carrying placards and sticks, the leaderships of both the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Congress of Nigerian Universities’ Academics (CONUA) have renewed their differences, accusing each other of wrongdoings.

The ASUU national president, Emmanuel Osodeke, in his reaction to the controversies that trailed the recent announcement of Adebayo Bamire, a professor of agriculture, as the university’s vice-chancellor-designate, blamed the outgoing vice-chancellor, Eyitope Ogunbodede, of supporting CONUA in its antagonism against ASUU on the campus.

Mr Osodeke alleged that the appointment of Mr Ogunbodede was championed and supported by CONUA and that since his appointment, he has consistently worked against the interest of ASUU.

He said CONUA is an unregistered union that succeeded in fielding Mr Ogunbodede as the vice-chancellor through “illegal means.”

But Mr Ogunbodede has consistently told PREMIUM TIMES that he belonged to ASUU and not CONUA, saying his check-off dues are paid to ASUU and not CONUA.

But Mr Osodeke wouldn’t believe the vice-chancellor’s claim, saying: “How did the outgoing VC, Eyitope Ogunbodede, become the VC? A selection was done and somebody was selected and the non-academic staff, the villagers and others started rioting, and that person was removed, which then paved the way for Ogunbodede to come in. When he became the VC through the help of CONUA, he started promoting CONUA, an illegal group with no registration with the Trade Union Congress.” Mr Osodeke was quoted to have said by the Punch.

CONUA’s Response

Responding, CONUA’s national coordinator, ‘Niyi Sunmonu, said the ASUU president was “spewing lies.”

He accused Mr Osodeke of dragging CONUA into a matter that does not concern it.

In a statement, Mr Sunmonu said contrary to Mr Osodeke’s claim that CONUA helped Mr Ogunbodede become the vice-chancellor, CONUA was not in existence when he became the vice-chancellor in 2017.

He wrote in the statement: “He (Mr Osodeke) said CONUA helped Professor Ogunbodede to become the Vice-Chancellor in 2017. For a fact, CONUA did not exist in OAU until 2018 after the expulsion and suspension of about 900 academic members of OAU from ASUU by the national executive simply because they stopped their check-off dues when the then President of ASUU, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, single-handedly removed the elected treasurer of the union as a signatory to the bank accounts of the union.”

CONUA accused Mr Osodeke of playing a role in the crisis that rocked OAU in 2016, an allegation he had previously denied.

CONUA added: “As far as CONUA is concerned, the appointment of OAU vice-chancellor in 2016 was marred by fraud and ASUU executives in OAU, with the active connivance of the ASUU national and in particular Prof Osodeke himself, did not see anything wrong in this.

“Unfortunately, Osodeke has decided on the part of revisionism in his narratives, he does not see the connivance of his ASUU brothers in the crisis that engulfed OAU in 2016.

It added: “Rather than condemn the act of connivance demonstrated by ASUU in supporting illegality, he is blaming CONUA for the woes of his union in OAU.”

ASUU-OAU 2016 crisis

During the selection process of OAU’s 12th substantive vice-chancellor, the leadership of the OAU branch of ASUU was accused of openly supporting a member against the others, a development that threw the union into crisis.

Mr Osodeke, before becoming the president of the association, was appointed to lead a visitation committee to OAU to “investigate the circumstances leading to the suspension of the vice-chancellorship selection process and also the dissolution of the university’s governing council by the federal government”.

However, according to documents seen by PREMIUM TIMES, a five-man committee led by Adenike Kuku, a professor of biochemistry, was set up by ASUU in OAU to come up with the branch’s position on Mr Osodeke-led committee’s report.

Mrs Kuku’s report concluded that the findings of Mr Osodeke-led committee’s report were “inaccurate and biased” and therefore recommended that the conclusions and recommendations in the report should be dismissed.

Backstory

Protests by those who described themselves as the indigenous people of Ile-Ife, OAU’s host community, recently rocked the university campus, following the announcement of Adebayo Bamire, a professor of agriculture, as the vice-chancellor-designate to succeed the incumbent, Mr Ogunbodede.

The protesters insisted that an indigene of Ife should be appointed as the vice-chancellor as they rallied around a candidate, Rufus Adedoyin, a professor of physiotherapy, whom they say is qualified to lead the university.

While the protests had been suspended, this newspaper is aware that Mr Adedoyin has submitted a petition to the university insisting that he was more qualified than the appointed candidate.

