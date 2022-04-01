President Muhammadu Buhari has called on security agencies in Ogun to give a “fight to finish” to stem the tide of cultism and cult-related activities in the state.

The president made this order in a statement on Thursday, after cultists killed over 16 people in the state within 10 days.

A battle between the Eiye and Aiye cult groups in the state led to the killing of a popular area boy, known as Tommy, and 15 others.

The fight between the cult groups started last Monday and escalated after the killing of Tommy last week.

The fight gradually crept into other senatorial districts of the state as eight young men were killed in Sagamu local government and one in Yewa South local government, in Ogun East and Ogun Central senatorial districts, respectively.

Worried by the spate of killings, President Buhari, through his media aide, Garba Shehu, ordered security agencies to “dismantle” cultists or cult-related activities in the state.

“President Buhari, who was reacting to reports reaching him on the renewed cult violence, with Ogun state as the new battlefront, said that the police and other law enforcement agencies must confront head-on, groups seeking to destroy peace and bring disorder before they gain strength,” the statement read.

“What should frighten us is that the deadly cult groups are increasingly attracting lonely, anxious, troubled youth who they trap in unorthodox social practices.

“Parents and religious leaders must come to grasp with what is going on and halt the radicalization of our youth.”