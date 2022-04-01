The federal government has again extended the deadline for Nigerians to link their phone numbers to their National Identity Numbers.

The deadline was March 31 but the government said on Thursday it has extended it by “a few days.”

The spokesperson of the Nigerian Communications Commission, Ikechukwu Adinde, and National Identity Management Commission, Kayode Adegoke, made the disclosure in a joint statement.

It is the 10th time the government has extended the deadline for the registration after it gave the directive in December 2020.

“In preparation for the enforcement, the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) urged citizens and legal residents to use the next few days to ensure that they complete the linkage,” it said.

“To this end, the Honourable Minister has further directed that the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) should offer enrolment services round-the-clock for the next few days. Prof Pantami also thanks all those who have completed their NIN-SIM linkage,” it added.

In December 2021, NIMC said about 71 million NIN with over 14,000 enrolment centres across the country.