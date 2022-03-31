A court has barred the authorities of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, from taking over the Garki Hospital, one of the major government-old hospitals in the capital city, from a firm managing it based on a concessional agreement.

PREMIUM TIMES, Thursday, obtained a copy of the FCT High Court’s order issued on Wednesday.

The judge, Charles Agbaza, gave the order specifically restraining the FCT minister, Muhammad Bello, and the FCT Administration (FCTA), from the concessionaire, Nisa Premier Hospital Limited.

Nisa Premier Hospital had, on March 22, 2022, filed an application for an interim order, following a March 1, 2022 letter by the authorities threatening to take over the hospital.

Ruling on the claimant’s application, the judge issued an “interim injunction” specifically barring the minister and the FCTA or their agents from taking custody of the hospital as threatened in the said letter.

He barred the two defendants and their agents from “implementing, effecting, actualising or giving any effect” to the letter.

The interim injunction also barred the authorities from “taking any action or step whatsoever as contained or expressed in their March 1, 2022” on the concession agreement and the taking custody of Garki Hospital Abuja.

The court also restrained the minister and the FCTA from from interfering with, disturbing, hindering or obstructing the activities, business, or services of the hospital

The order, according to the judge, would last till the hearing and determination of a pending application by the claimant.

‘Firm’s right over hospital has expired’

But the minister explained Thursday that the concession agreement giving Nisa Premier Hospital Limited the right to continue managing the hospital had expired.

“So, by virtue of the agreement, it is supposed to expire on Thursday, 31st March 2022, a natural termination. So, it’s not the FCT terminating the agreement. That’s what we need to understand,” FCTA’s chief press secretary, Anthony Ogunleye, quoted him as saying.

The statement said the minister spoke at a meeting with a delegation of the FCT branch of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) led by its chairman.

‘No shutdown’

The minister made no mention of the court order barring him and the FCTA from taking custody of the hospital.

He dispelled rumours about any plan to shut down the hospital as a result of the expiration of the concession agreement.

The minister said that the government had the responsibility to provide healthcare to residents of the FCT, therefore the government would never have considered shutting it down.

He said, “So, how could we just shut our hospital, while we have been given a mandate to provide healthcare.

“So many people tell me that Garki hospital will be shut down, so many people will lose their jobs, I just find it difficult to comprehend, quite frankly. How can a government just shut a hospital?”

He insisted that the FCTA did not terminate the concession agreement, which it said ran its full tenure of 15 years.

“The FCT Administration is not terminating the Garki District Hospital Concession. Even our distinguished Chairman here said ‘terminate’, but it’s not so.

“The situation is that an agreement was entered 15 years ago and mutually accepted by the FCT Administration and the Nisa Medical Group. It was an agreement that has a commencement date and an expiration date,” he said.

Alternative plan

He also explained that the authorities were working “on a model where certain specialised departments would be run on PPP (Public-Private Partnership) arrangement”.

“The whole idea is to expand the hospital space, to expand the specialty space. So, we are not terminating anything. It’s an agreement that is going to lapse,” he said.

Read FCTA's full statement

