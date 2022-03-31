President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a new board for the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

This follows the expiration of the four-year tenure of the former board.

The new board is headed by the minister of state for labour, Festus Keyamo, according to a statement by presidential spokesperson Garba Shehu.

Read Mr Shehu’s full statement below.

PRESIDENT BUHARI APPROVES RECONSTITUTION OF THE BOARD OF THE NATIONAL DIRECTORATE OF EMPLOYMENT

Following the expiration of the tenure of the former Board of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reconstitution of the new Board as follows:

1. Mr Festus Keyamo, SAN – Chairman (As statutorily provided for Supervising Ministers of the Agency)

2. Chris J. Maiyaki (Member), representing the National Universities Commission.

3. Mallam Lawal Y. Hafiz (Member), representing the National Board for Technical Education.

4. Prince Tony Omoaghe – Member

5. Mrs Obiageli B. Orah – Member.

6. Yamah Patience J. (Mrs.) (Member), representing the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

7. Mrs Didi Walson-Jack, MCIPM, mni – representing the Federal Ministry of Water Resources.

8. Mr Mohammed Ndadoko – Member- representing the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment Industry.

9. Dr Yerima P. Terfa – Member- the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

10. Mr Rasaq Bello-Osagie – Member

11. Mrs Olubunmi Osuntuyi (Member), representing the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association.

12. Comrade Amechi Asugwuni (Member), representing the Nigeria Labour Congress.

13. Mr Collins Iriferi Umukoro – Member

14. Mr Andrew Obukohwo Egunoma – Member

15. Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, the Director-General of National Directorate of Employment – Member

The Board will be inaugurated by the Supervising Minister of the NDE, and Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo, SAN, on a date to be communicated to all appointees.

Their appointment is for a period of four years.

Advertisements



Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media and Publicity)

March 31, 2022