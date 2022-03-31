The Kwara State House of Assembly has declared the seat of its member representing the Ojomu/Balogun Constituency of Offa Local Government area, Saheed Popoola, vacant.

The Speaker of the House, Yakubu Danladi, announced the development on Thursday during the plenary session of the House.

The Speaker said the declaration aligned with Section 109 (1) G of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria as amended.

He said Mr Popoola ought to have vacated his seat, having defected from All Progressives Congress (APC), on whose platform he was elected, to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Mr Danladi said since there is no division in the APC, the lawmaker had no basis to dump it for another party.

He said the House had informed the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state of the development.

However, in his reaction to the decision of the House in an interview with the National Pilot newspaper, Mr Popoola said only the court can declare his seat vacant.

Mr Popoola added that the House acted in disobedience of an order he had earlier secured from the State High Court to stop the move against him.

“I have told the court on Monday to stop them and they were served an injunction from the court yesterday, there was a court order by Justice Yusuf of the State High court, and they were properly served at the House, but they have declined and disobeyed the court order. It is them and the court that will face the whole thing now, not me,” he said, according to the Ilorin-based newspaper.