The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has advised Nigerian Muslims to look out for the crescent (moon) of Ramadan 1443AH from Friday.

The Director of Administration at the NSCIA, Zubairu Haruna Usman-Ugwu, said in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES that the search for the new moon should commence immediately after sunset on Friday, April 1st, 2022, which is equivalent to 29th Sha’aban 1443 AH.

“If the crescent is sighted by Muslims of impeccable character on the said evening, then His Eminence (Sultan Abubakar Saad) will declare Saturday, 2nd April 2022 as the first day of Ramadan 1443 AH.

“If, however, the crescent is not sighted that day, then, Sunday, 3rd April 2022, automatically becomes the first of Ramadan, 1443 AH,” the statement said.

Mr Usman-Ugwu also gave 35 telephone numbers and email addresses that could be used directly to report the sighting of the new Ramadan moon to the NSCIA moonsighting committee.

A full list of the numbers and email contacts are available below.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar observed by Muslims worldwide as a month for fasting, prayer, reflection and assisting the needy.

FIND THE FULL STATEMENT BY THE NSCIA BELOW.

NSCIA/HQ/PRS/034 Date: 28th Sha’aban, 1433 AH

31st March, 2022

FELICITATION AND MOONSIGHTING FOR RAMADAN 1443 A.H.

The month of Ramadan (is that) in which was revealed the Quran, a guidance for mankind and clear proofs for the guidance and the criterion (between right and wrong). “So whoever of you sights (the crescent on the first night of) the month (of Ramadan i.e. present at his home), he must observe fasting that month”… (Q. Al-Baqarah 2:185)

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, felicitates with the entire Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion of the forthcoming 1443 AH Ramadan Fast. The Council prays that Allah spares the lives of every Muslim to participate in the ibaadah exercise and to maximize the benefits therein.

Consequent upon the advice of the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC), the President-General enjoins the Nigerian Muslim Ummah to search for the crescent of Ramadan 1443 AH immediately after sunset on Friday, April 1st, 2022, which is equivalent to 29th Sha’aban 1443 AH.

If the crescent is sighted by Muslims of impeccable character on the said evening, then His Eminence would declare Saturday, 2nd April 2022 as the first day of Ramadan 1443 AH. If, however, the crescent is not sighted that day, then, Sunday, 3rd April 2022, automatically becomes the first of Ramadan, 1443 AH.

In addition to the established and traditional Islamic leaders in each locality, the following members of the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC) can be contacted to report credible and positive sighting of the Crescent of Ramadan 1443 AH:

NAME PHONE NO. EMAIL ADDRESS Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi 8036121311 Sayyadibashir26@yahoo.com Sheikh Karibullah Kabara 8035537382 malamkabara@yahoo.com Sheikh Habeebullah Adam Abdullahi Al-Ilory 8023126335 habibelilory@ymail.com Prof. Z. I. Oboh Oseni 8033574431 oseni@unilorin.edu.ng,

wazzioseni@gmail.com Mal. Simwal Usman Jibrin 8033140010 simwaljibril@yahoo.com Sheikh Salihu Yaaqub 7032558231 Salihumy11@hotmail.com.com Mal. Jafar Abubakar 8020878075 Jaafaraa1434@gmail.com Alh. Abdullahi Umar 8037020607 waziringwandu@yahoo.com Prof. J.M. Kaura 8067050641 Jmkaura56@yahoo.com Dr. Bashir Aliyu Umar 08036509363 Baumar277@gmail.com Muhammad Rabiu Salahudeen 8035740333 muhammadrabiusalahudeen@gmail.com Sheikh Abdur Rasheed Mayaleke 8035050804 jentleasad@yahoo.com Dr. Ganiy I. Agbaje 8028327463, 8057752980 Ganiy.agbaje@nasrda.gov.ng, gagbaje@yahoo.co.uk Gafar M. Kuforiji 8033545208 kuforijiabdulwasiu@gmail.com Prof. Usman El-Nafaty 8062870892 elnafaty@gmail.com Mal. Ibrahim Zubairu Salihu 8038522693 zubairusalisu@yahoo.com Dr. Usman Hayatu Dukku 0805 7041968 udukku@yahoo.com Imam Manu Muhammad 08036999841 limaminmisau@gmail.com Qadee Ahmad Bobboy 8035914285 adamawaemiratecouncil@yahoo.com Nurudeen Asunogie 8033533012 hamdallah1999@yahoo.com Sheikh Bala Lau 8037008805, 8052426880 balalaujibwisnigeria@gmail.com Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir 8065687545 ustaznasirabdulmuhyi@yahoo.com Sheikh AbdurRahman Ahmad 8023141752 aahmadimam@yahoo.co.uk Muhammad Yaseen Qamarud-Deen 8055322087 crescentgroup2000@gmail.com Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu 8037157100 sultanofsokoto@yaho.co.uk Sheikh Lukman Abdallah 8052242252 abuyatamaa@gmail.com Sheikh Sulaiman Gumi 8033139153 ssgummi@gmail.com Arc. Zubairu Usman-Ugwu 8033467451 Zeeusman2012@gmail.com Alh. AbdulBariu Kareem 9096369117 Donbru11@yahoo.com Prof. Kamil K. Oloso 8023098661 kkoloso@yahoo.com Malam Usman Mahmud 8034540120 turjajawaizu@gmail.com Malam Yahaya Boyi 8030413634 sultanofsokoto@yahoo.co.uk Ustaz Mukail Abdurraheem 8099370109 mikailabdurraheem@gmail.com Ustaz Nurudeen Ibrahim