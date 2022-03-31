The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has advised Nigerian Muslims to look out for the crescent (moon) of Ramadan 1443AH from Friday.
The Director of Administration at the NSCIA, Zubairu Haruna Usman-Ugwu, said in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES that the search for the new moon should commence immediately after sunset on Friday, April 1st, 2022, which is equivalent to 29th Sha’aban 1443 AH.
“If the crescent is sighted by Muslims of impeccable character on the said evening, then His Eminence (Sultan Abubakar Saad) will declare Saturday, 2nd April 2022 as the first day of Ramadan 1443 AH.
“If, however, the crescent is not sighted that day, then, Sunday, 3rd April 2022, automatically becomes the first of Ramadan, 1443 AH,” the statement said.
Mr Usman-Ugwu also gave 35 telephone numbers and email addresses that could be used directly to report the sighting of the new Ramadan moon to the NSCIA moonsighting committee.
A full list of the numbers and email contacts are available below.
Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar observed by Muslims worldwide as a month for fasting, prayer, reflection and assisting the needy.
NSCIA/HQ/PRS/034 Date: 28th Sha’aban, 1433 AH
31st March, 2022
FELICITATION AND MOONSIGHTING FOR RAMADAN 1443 A.H.
The month of Ramadan (is that) in which was revealed the Quran, a guidance for mankind and clear proofs for the guidance and the criterion (between right and wrong). “So whoever of you sights (the crescent on the first night of) the month (of Ramadan i.e. present at his home), he must observe fasting that month”… (Q. Al-Baqarah 2:185)
The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, felicitates with the entire Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion of the forthcoming 1443 AH Ramadan Fast. The Council prays that Allah spares the lives of every Muslim to participate in the ibaadah exercise and to maximize the benefits therein.
Consequent upon the advice of the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC), the President-General enjoins the Nigerian Muslim Ummah to search for the crescent of Ramadan 1443 AH immediately after sunset on Friday, April 1st, 2022, which is equivalent to 29th Sha’aban 1443 AH.
If the crescent is sighted by Muslims of impeccable character on the said evening, then His Eminence would declare Saturday, 2nd April 2022 as the first day of Ramadan 1443 AH. If, however, the crescent is not sighted that day, then, Sunday, 3rd April 2022, automatically becomes the first of Ramadan, 1443 AH.
In addition to the established and traditional Islamic leaders in each locality, the following members of the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC) can be contacted to report credible and positive sighting of the Crescent of Ramadan 1443 AH:
|NAME
|PHONE NO.
|EMAIL ADDRESS
|Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi
|8036121311
|Sayyadibashir26@yahoo.com
|Sheikh Karibullah Kabara
|8035537382
|malamkabara@yahoo.com
|Sheikh Habeebullah Adam Abdullahi Al-Ilory
|8023126335
|habibelilory@ymail.com
|Prof. Z. I. Oboh Oseni
|8033574431
|oseni@unilorin.edu.ng,
wazzioseni@gmail.com
|Mal. Simwal Usman Jibrin
|8033140010
|simwaljibril@yahoo.com
|Sheikh Salihu Yaaqub
|7032558231
|Salihumy11@hotmail.com.com
|Mal. Jafar Abubakar
|8020878075
|Jaafaraa1434@gmail.com
|Alh. Abdullahi Umar
|8037020607
|waziringwandu@yahoo.com
|Prof. J.M. Kaura
|8067050641
|Jmkaura56@yahoo.com
|Dr. Bashir Aliyu Umar
|08036509363
|Baumar277@gmail.com
|Muhammad Rabiu Salahudeen
|8035740333
|muhammadrabiusalahudeen@gmail.com
|Sheikh Abdur Rasheed Mayaleke
|8035050804
|jentleasad@yahoo.com
|Dr. Ganiy I. Agbaje
|8028327463, 8057752980
|Ganiy.agbaje@nasrda.gov.ng, gagbaje@yahoo.co.uk
|Gafar M. Kuforiji
|8033545208
|kuforijiabdulwasiu@gmail.com
|Prof. Usman El-Nafaty
|8062870892
|elnafaty@gmail.com
|Mal. Ibrahim Zubairu Salihu
|8038522693
|zubairusalisu@yahoo.com
|Dr. Usman Hayatu Dukku
|0805 7041968
|udukku@yahoo.com
|Imam Manu Muhammad
|08036999841
|limaminmisau@gmail.com
|Qadee Ahmad Bobboy
|8035914285
|adamawaemiratecouncil@yahoo.com
|Nurudeen Asunogie
|8033533012
|hamdallah1999@yahoo.com
|Sheikh Bala Lau
|8037008805, 8052426880
|balalaujibwisnigeria@gmail.com
|Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir
|8065687545
|ustaznasirabdulmuhyi@yahoo.com
|Sheikh AbdurRahman Ahmad
|8023141752
|aahmadimam@yahoo.co.uk
|Muhammad Yaseen Qamarud-Deen
|8055322087
|crescentgroup2000@gmail.com
|Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu
|8037157100
|sultanofsokoto@yaho.co.uk
|Sheikh Lukman Abdallah
|8052242252
|abuyatamaa@gmail.com
|Sheikh Sulaiman Gumi
|8033139153
|ssgummi@gmail.com
|Arc. Zubairu Usman-Ugwu
|8033467451
|Zeeusman2012@gmail.com
|Alh. AbdulBariu Kareem
|9096369117
|Donbru11@yahoo.com
|Prof. Kamil K. Oloso
|8023098661
|kkoloso@yahoo.com
|Malam Usman Mahmud
|8034540120
|turjajawaizu@gmail.com
|Malam Yahaya Boyi
|8030413634
|sultanofsokoto@yahoo.co.uk
|Ustaz Mukail Abdurraheem
|8099370109
|mikailabdurraheem@gmail.com
|Ustaz Nurudeen Ibrahim
