The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has vowed to appeal against the acquittal of a former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu.

PREMIUM TIMES reported, on Thursday, how the Federal High Court in Abuja discharged and acquitted him of the money laundering charges filed against him after EFCC recovered huge cash in foreign currencies from him in 2017.

But the EFCC said, in a statement by its spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, on Thursday, that the trial judge, Ahmed Mohammed, erred in law in his decision, vowing to challenge it at the Court of Appeal.

“However, the commission believes the trial judge erred in dismissing the charge and has resolved to test the ruling at the appellate court,” the statement said.

EFCC, acting on a tip-off in 2017, had stormed Mr Yakubu’s residence at the Sabon Tasha area of Kaduna State and found $9,772, 800 and £74,000 in a safe.

The commission subsequently filed money laundering charges against him. Both the trial court and the Court of Appeal later struck out four of the six charges after EFCC rested its case with seven prosecution witnesses.

The trial court, on Thursday, discharged and acquitted the defendant on the two remaining charges.

In the court’s judgement, on Thursday, the judge, Mr Mohammed, said the prosecution failed to establish the necessary ingredients of the charges to warrant Mr Yakubu’s conviction.

“The evidence of the defendant (Mr Yakubu) was not only credible but reliable,” the judge said, adding “The prosecution failed to contradict the evidence as required by law.”

Mr Mohammed said the EFCC ought to have investigated Mr Yakubu’s claims that the monetary gifts he claimed to have received came from his friends, “but unfortunately for reasons best known to it, the prosecution did not do that,” the judge said.

“To worsen the situation, the prosecution assumed that the money was accepted in one fell swoop as against the evidence of the defendant that he got the money in piecemeal as gifts from his friends when he retired from service in 2014.

“It is a huge error that the prosecution did not tender the money as Exhibit throughout the trial, but made futile efforts after it had closed its case,” the judge noted

READ EFCC'S FULL STATEMENT

