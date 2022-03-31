Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 74 additional COVID-19 infections across eight states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The latest statistics released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Wednesday night, show that the confirmed cases have increased Nigeria’s infection toll to 255,415 cases.

While the fatality toll remains at 3,142, the disease control centre noted that the confirmed infections contain data for March 29 and 30, 2022.

NCDC noted that a total of 249,606 people have been discharged nationwide.

The breakdown of the cases shows that Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease in the country, came first on the log with 35 cases, followed by Bauchi State with 12 cases.

FCT also recorded 11 infections; Abia State in the South-east, five; Kaduna and Kano States in the North-west, recorded four and three cases respectively.

While Plateau State reported two cases, both Oyo and Rivers State recorded a single case each.

NCDC added that five states: Ekiti, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, and Sokoto reported that they recorded no cases.