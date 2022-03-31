The police said they have recovered the N1.2million extorted from a music producer in Lagos and have returned the money to its owner.

The music producer, Emmanuel Chibuze, was whisked away on Wednesday by about six armed police officers at Alakpere, Lagos, after the officers flagged down the Uber he was inside.

The officers did not accuse Mr Chibuze of any crime, rather he was taken to some destination and forced to wire N1.2million to a POS agent who apparently was working in connivance with the officers.

“He was threatened with (an) AK-47 rifle and out of fear, (he) transferred (the money) as they instructed,” said the leader of a human rights group, the Society Against Brutality, Harrison Gwamnishu who published the incident on Facebook.

Mr Gwamnishu had uploaded on Facebook the transaction receipt as evidence against the officers, and appealed to the police authorities in Nigeria to take action.

The police spokesperson in Lagos State, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident, Wednesday, to PREMIUM TIMES.

He said the officers have been identified and that the matter would be resolved by Wednesday night.

By 9.04 p.m. on Wednesday, Mr Hundeyin, a superintendent of police, tweeted that the N1.2million had been recovered from the officers.

“The officers have been identified. The money has been fully recovered and handed over to the victim. Disciplinary procedures commence in earnest.

“Rotten eggs will not be allowed in the Force. We’ll weed them out one at a time,” he said.

The police spokesperson did not, however, disclose the identity of the six officers.

A video clip posted on Facebook by Mr Gwamnishu showed Mr Chibuze collecting his money – some wads of naira notes – at a police station.