The police, on Wednesday, asked the #EndSARS panel investigating cases of police brutality in Abuja, to stop its probe of a case of a suspect said to have been missing from custody since 2017.

Police lawyer, James Idachaba, urged the panel to stay off the case because, in his view, further investigations into it would amount to reviewing a court judgement that had already settled the case.

“It is our humble submission that the matter had already been decided by a court of law where the petitioner had raised the same allegations against the police,” Mr Idachaba said.

Insisting that the panel lacked the power to review a court judgement, Mr Idachaba urged the panel “not to fall into temptation because it would be against public policy”.

Court judgement

The petitioner, Nnena Alozie, had told the #EndSARS panel that her husband, Emeka Alozie. was arrested by the police in their Lekki, Lagos home and whisked to Akwuzu, Anambra State, on June 15, 2017.

She said her husband has since been missing despite all efforts, including obtaining a court judgement to secure his release.

After making futile efforts to get the police to release her husband, she said she instituted a suit at the Anambra State High Court, in Ogidi, for the enforcement of his rights.

On July 24, 2017, she said the judge, V.N Agbara, ordered the police to either charge her husband in court or release him on bail.

According to her, the police refused to comply with the order, and instead, said the suspect had died during interrogation.

With the revelation from the police, she said, the court in its judgement delivered on July 16, 2018, ordered that the police release the corpse of the victim to the family.

Almost three years after the judgement was delivered, the police have yet to comply with it or the earlier court order, Mrs Alozie had said.

She filed her petition at the panel to seek the enforcement of the court judgement.

Stay off, police tell #EndSARS panel

But, making his final submission on the petition at the hearing of the #EndSARS panel on Wednesday, police lawyer, Mr Idachaba, said the panel was trying to review a court judgement even though it lacked the power to so do.

He said the matter had already been settled by a court of law and that it was up to the petitioner to seek enforcement at the court.

Asking the panel to stay off the case, the lawyer said the petitioner should rather explore the court’s “procedure” for enforcement of its decisions.

Panel member reacts

Reacting, John Aikpokpo-Martin, a lawyer representing the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on the panel, questioned the rationale behind Mr Idachaba’s submission.

“The court made an order and the police violated it. Are you saying the panel has no jurisdiction to investigate the judgment of a court,” Mr Aikpokpo-Martin asked.

In his answer to the member’s query, Mr Idachaba reiterated his earlier submission and said the panel’s investigation was tantamount to a review of the court’s decision.

‘No case file on missing suspect’

The police also revealed, on Wednesday, that they could not find any official records on the arrest, detention and investigation of Mr Alozie, a development that is bound to cause a major setback to efforts to track the events leading to his disappearance or hold any official responsible for it.

Giving feedback on an earlier order of the court, Mr Idachaba said the Commissioner of Police Legal, Ogbeh Ochogwu, admitted to having the case file in his custody and promised to produce it.

The panel had on December 16, 2021 ordered that the case file relating to the matter be produced by Mr Ochogwu, following a confirmation by the police that it had been transferred to him.

Mr Idachaba had told the panel on March 22, 2022 that all efforts to have Mr Ochogwu produce the case file either in person or through his officers had failed.

“I contacted his office and I was told he had gone to Osun State on an official assignment,” Mr Idachaba said.

Advertisements



He maintained that Mr Ochogwu had no reason to hold on to the case file, but added that his absence had been stalling progress in the matter.

He reiterated that Mr Ochogwu had informed him that the file was never brought to Abuja and that he must have been misunderstood by the panel.

“The file was never brought to Abuja even though it was called from Awkuzu, Anambra State,” Mr Idachaba reported.

The panel, chaired by Garba Tetengi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, in the absence of the Chairman, Justice Suleiman Galadima, adjourned the case for the panel’s report

Defiance

The case is one of those in which relevant police officers have repeatedly defied the panel’s orders.

In December 2021, the panel summoned Mr Ochogwu and three other police officers named in the petition.

The order was restated on March 22, 2022, summoning Mr Ochogwu and the three other police officers.

The three other police officers summoned – Uzo Emeana, Sunday Okpe and Obiazo – were all members of the defunct SARS in Awkuzu, Anambra State.

But this has yet to produce the intended result.