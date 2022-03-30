Members of the popular Brekete family show on Human Rights Radio Abuja have purchased a presidential nomination form of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State.

The group, which bought the form at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday, urged Mr Emmanuel to run for president in 2023.

The purchase of the form was broadcast live on Facebook by the governor’s media aide, Aniekeme Finbarr.

If Mr Emmanuel accepts the form, he would be joining his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike, a fellow PDP member, in the race for President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor.

Brekete show is a reality radio and television programme which focuses on human rights.

Apart from radio and TV, the programme is also streamed live via social media.

The group said they purchased the form for Governor Emmanuel because they would want to see godfatherism stamped out in Nigerian politics.

They said they are willing to buy for others, as well.

“Before now, a lot has happened in our country and that was as a result of the caliber of people ruling us. At this point in time, we stand for change. By buying this nomination (form) for the presidential candidates, nobody would now claim ownership of any particular person as a presidential candidate,” said Innocent Orji, a member of the Brekete family.

“Before now, it had been godfatherism but we want to put an end to that. It will no longer be business as usual. As a result of that we are picking this nomination for presidential candidate.

“For the first person whom we have paid for and every other person that wants to participate can be rest assured that we are going to do the same as this one. That’s the only way we can hold them accountable.

“The only way we can be sure they are representing us well is because no godfather, no godmother can claim responsibility for any nominee.

“This is the only way we can make this country a better place,” Mr Orji said.

The Brekete family, some weeks ago, visited Akwa Ibom and praised Governor Emmanuel for the infrastructural development in the oil-rich state.

The governor before then had made a surprise appearance in the Brekete show in Abuja.