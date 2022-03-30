The newly elected National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, on Wednesday, admitted that he never knew he would occupy the party’s top seat a month before the party’s National Convention.

The ruling party held its national convention on March 26 after controversies and two postponements.

Having been named President Muhammadu Buhari anointed candidate, the former two-term governor of Nasarawa State, emerged the party’s consensus candidate after six other aspirants reluctantly withdrew from the race hours into the convention.

Mr Adamu officially assumed office by receiving instruments of office from the immediate-past interim chairman of the party and Governor of Yobe State, Mala Buni, at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja.

In his address at the ceremony, attended by one of his predecessors, John Oyegun, and other elected National Working Committee (NWC) executives, the new APC chairman said he never thought he would be the party chairman 30 days to the convention.

He said he was determined to live up to the president’s trust.

“A month ago, I didn’t know I would become the Chairman of APC. Here I am today, receiving the instrument and authority from the outgoing Chairman. Only God can do this. It is not my personal wisdom nor my charisma. It is not by my personal doing. There may be elements on the way but all these were made possible by the endorsement of Almighty God.

“Let me thank President Muhammadu Buhari who gave us a lot and so much that happened during the convention. First, my address goes to God Almighty then to our Leader and father of the nation, President Muhammadu Buhari and other eminent leaders of this party that put heads together to make this possible. May God reward them,” he said, noting the possible challenges his team may face as the party prepares for the 2023 general poll.

Don’t begrudge me if I make mistake – Adamu

Mr Adamu promised to give his best in his service to the party and urged his colleagues in the NWC not to begrudge him in case of any mishaps as he aspires for the collective good of the party.

“We have a major event that is going to test the water on how stable we are as a party. That is the general election that is coming. For me, by the time we start working, our main task will be how we handle the elections as a party, and how we will win the general election.

“People are talking, APC does not have an incumbent on the ticket. We will have the honor of the integrity and the legacy of the current president on the ticket.

“We will work day and night. We have less than 12 months to face the general election. So, everybody should buckle up. The little I have heard about the President is that he has a complete allergy for failure. So, failure will not be in APC from today. We will work for success together. To my colleagues, if there is any issue, don’t begrudge me, let me know,” he statedfurther.

Mr Buni, in his remarks, emphasised the need for teamwork and encouraged the NWC to build on the gains his administration has recorded so far.

Against the six months of his interim tenure, the Yobe State governor spent over 18 months at the helm of the APC’s affairs, an elongation which sparked shades of internal crisis.

Admitting to the twist of events at the convention, Mr Buni advised Mr Adamu to be guided by the president’s speech.

“Part of democracy is to agree and disagree at some points. But it is all about human management. The ability to manage the situation is what will keep this party together and stronger again, and again.

“So, as it is and as members of NWC, you should study Mr. President’s speech and that should be your guide. And also, I want to thank you most importantly for this opportunity for all your efforts both individually and collectively for making our task easier throughout our stewardship,” the former interim chairman told the elected party officials.